Photos: First Look at LA BOHEME at the London Coliseum
Performances run 31 January - 27 February 2022.
All new images have been released for the English National Opera's La bohème at the London Coliseum. Performances run 31 January - 27 February 2022.
One of opera's most popular and unforgettable stories, Puccini's La bohème is an exceptional musical and theatrical treat. When Mimì knocks at the door of four impoverished friends, Rodolfo answers and it's love at first sight.
Inspired by Brassaï's photographs of 1930s Paris and Parisians, Jonathan Miller's classic production returns to ENO. Conducted by Ben Glassberg, Puccini's moving score follows Mimì and Rodolfo's love unfolding from its joyful beginnings to ultimate heartbreak, and features popular opera songs like Musetta's Waltz.
Sinead Campbell-Wallace and Nadine Benjamin share the role of Mimì, with David Junghoon Kim as Rodolfo, Louise Alder as Musetta and Charles Rice as Marcello. The cast also includes Harewood Artists William Thomas as Colline, with Benson Wilson and Alex Otterburn sharing the role of Schaunard.
Co-production with Cincinnati Opera and Gran Teatre del Liceu, Barcelona
Puccini's opera of love, life and loss returns to the London Coliseum. Book your opera tickets today to experience one of the world's most famous operas live.
Learn more at https://www.eno.org/whats-on/la-boheme/.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Girling
Benson Wilson
Benson Wilson, William Thomas
La Boheme
La Boheme
La Boheme
Charles Rice
Charles Rice, Benson Wilson, Simon Butteriss, David Junghoon Kim
Charles Rice, Benson Wilson, Simon Butteriss, David Junghoon Kim
Charles Rice, David Junghoon Kim
Charles Rice, David Junghoon Kim
Charles Rice, David Junghoon Kim
Charles Rice, David Junghoon Kim, William Thomas
Company
Company
David Junghoon Kim, Benson Wilson, William Thomas
David Junghoon Kim, Charles Rice, Benson Wilson, William Thomas
Chorus
Ensemble
Ensemble
Louise Alder
Louise Alder, Charles Rice
Louise Alder, Charles Rice
Louise Alder, Simon Butteriss
Louise Alder, Simon Butteriss
Louise Alder, Simon Butteriss
Louise Alder, Simon Butteriss, Charles Rice
Louise Alder, Simon Butteriss, Charles Rice
William Thomas, David Junghoon Kim, Charles Rice