Photos: First Look at LA BOHEME at the London Coliseum

All new images have been released for the English National Opera's La bohème at the London Coliseum. Performances run 31 January - 27 February 2022.

One of opera's most popular and unforgettable stories, Puccini's La bohème is an exceptional musical and theatrical treat. When Mimì knocks at the door of four impoverished friends, Rodolfo answers and it's love at first sight.

Inspired by Brassaï's photographs of 1930s Paris and Parisians, Jonathan Miller's classic production returns to ENO. Conducted by Ben Glassberg, Puccini's moving score follows Mimì and Rodolfo's love unfolding from its joyful beginnings to ultimate heartbreak, and features popular opera songs like Musetta's Waltz.

Sinead Campbell-Wallace and Nadine Benjamin share the role of Mimì, with David Junghoon Kim as Rodolfo, Louise Alder as Musetta and Charles Rice as Marcello. The cast also includes Harewood Artists William Thomas as Colline, with Benson Wilson and Alex Otterburn sharing the role of Schaunard.

Co-production with Cincinnati Opera and Gran Teatre del Liceu, Barcelona

Puccini's opera of love, life and loss returns to the London Coliseum. Book your opera tickets today to experience one of the world's most famous operas live.

Learn more at https://www.eno.org/whats-on/la-boheme/.