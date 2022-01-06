Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at FORCE MAJEURE at the Donmar Warehouse

pixeltracker

The production, directed by Longhurst, opens on 16 December, with previews from 10 December, and runs until 5 February 2021.

Jan. 6, 2022  

With Love and Other Acts of Violence currently running at the theatre, following the completion of essential building works, Michael Longhurst, Artistic Director, and Henny Finch, Executive Director of the Donmar Warehouse, today announce the full cast for Tim Price's new stage adaptation of Ruben Östlund's award-winning comedy film Force Majeure.

Joining the previously announced Rory Kinnear (Tomas) is Nathalie Armin (Charlotte), Holly Cattle (Female Skier), Raffaello Degruttola (Photographer/Man/Cleaner), Siena Kelly (Jenny), Lyndsey Marshal (Ebba), Kwami Odoom (Brady/Male Skier), Sule Rimi (Mats) and Arthur Wilson (Receptionist). Bo Bragason and Florence Hunt share the role of Vera, and Henry Hunt and Oliver Savell share the role of Harry. The production, directed by Longhurst, opens on 16 December, with previews from 10 December, and runs until 5 February 2021.

The season continues with Kit Harington starring in Shakespeare's Henry V, directed by Donmar Associate Director Max Webster, 11 February - 9 April 2022; and concluding with Marys Seacole by Jackie Sibblies Drury, and directed by Nadia Latif, 15 April - 4 June 2022.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Photos: First Look at FORCE MAJEURE at the Donmar Warehouse
Sule Rimi, Rory Kinnear, Raffaello Degruttola, Kwami Odoom

Photos: First Look at FORCE MAJEURE at the Donmar Warehouse
Lyndsey Marshal, Oliver Savell, Rory Kinnear, Bob Ragason, Kwami Odoom

Photos: First Look at FORCE MAJEURE at the Donmar Warehouse
Rory Kinnear

Photos: First Look at FORCE MAJEURE at the Donmar Warehouse
Rory Kinnear

Photos: First Look at FORCE MAJEURE at the Donmar Warehouse
Rory Kinnear, Holly Cattle, Sule Rimi

Photos: First Look at FORCE MAJEURE at the Donmar Warehouse
Rory Kinnear, Sule Rimi

Photos: First Look at FORCE MAJEURE at the Donmar Warehouse
Rory Kinnear, Lyndsey Marshal

Photos: First Look at FORCE MAJEURE at the Donmar Warehouse
Raffaello Degruttola, Holly Cattle, Kwami Odoom

Photos: First Look at FORCE MAJEURE at the Donmar Warehouse
Oliver Savell, Rory Kinnear, Lyndsey Marshal

Photos: First Look at FORCE MAJEURE at the Donmar Warehouse
Oliver Savell, Lyndsey Marshal, Rory Kinnear, Bob Ragason

Photos: First Look at FORCE MAJEURE at the Donmar Warehouse
Lyndsey Marshal

Photos: First Look at FORCE MAJEURE at the Donmar Warehouse
Lyndsey Marshal, Oliver Savell, Rory Kinnear, Bob Ragason

Photos: First Look at FORCE MAJEURE at the Donmar Warehouse
Lyndsey Marshal, Oliver Savell, Rory Kinnear, Bob Ragason

Photos: First Look at FORCE MAJEURE at the Donmar Warehouse
Kwami Odoom, Nathalie Armin, Rory Kinnear, Lyndsey Marshal

Photos: First Look at FORCE MAJEURE at the Donmar Warehouse
Siena Kelly, Sule Rimi

Photos: First Look at FORCE MAJEURE at the Donmar Warehouse
Cast


Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Courtney Reed: You Good Sis? Tank Top
Courtney Reed: You Good Sis? Tank Top
Spongebob I'm Ready Socks
Spongebob I'm Ready Socks
I'm in Tech Tank Top
I'm in Tech Tank Top

More Hot Stories For You

  • Foote In The Door Will Present INTO THE WOODS This Month
  • DEEP FREEZE: A BYZANTINE WINTER FETE Returns January 14
  • Foote In The Door Presents INTO THE WOODS
  • Shumka to Present Silver Swans & Seniors Can Shumka Dance Classes