Photos: First Look at FORCE MAJEURE at the Donmar Warehouse

With Love and Other Acts of Violence currently running at the theatre, following the completion of essential building works, Michael Longhurst, Artistic Director, and Henny Finch, Executive Director of the Donmar Warehouse, today announce the full cast for Tim Price's new stage adaptation of Ruben Östlund's award-winning comedy film Force Majeure.

Joining the previously announced Rory Kinnear (Tomas) is Nathalie Armin (Charlotte), Holly Cattle (Female Skier), Raffaello Degruttola (Photographer/Man/Cleaner), Siena Kelly (Jenny), Lyndsey Marshal (Ebba), Kwami Odoom (Brady/Male Skier), Sule Rimi (Mats) and Arthur Wilson (Receptionist). Bo Bragason and Florence Hunt share the role of Vera, and Henry Hunt and Oliver Savell share the role of Harry. The production, directed by Longhurst, opens on 16 December, with previews from 10 December, and runs until 5 February 2021.

The season continues with Kit Harington starring in Shakespeare's Henry V, directed by Donmar Associate Director Max Webster, 11 February - 9 April 2022; and concluding with Marys Seacole by Jackie Sibblies Drury, and directed by Nadia Latif, 15 April - 4 June 2022.