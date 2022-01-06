Photos: First Look at FORCE MAJEURE at the Donmar Warehouse
With Love and Other Acts of Violence currently running at the theatre, following the completion of essential building works, Michael Longhurst, Artistic Director, and Henny Finch, Executive Director of the Donmar Warehouse, today announce the full cast for Tim Price's new stage adaptation of Ruben Östlund's award-winning comedy film Force Majeure.
Joining the previously announced Rory Kinnear (Tomas) is Nathalie Armin (Charlotte), Holly Cattle (Female Skier), Raffaello Degruttola (Photographer/Man/Cleaner), Siena Kelly (Jenny), Lyndsey Marshal (Ebba), Kwami Odoom (Brady/Male Skier), Sule Rimi (Mats) and Arthur Wilson (Receptionist). Bo Bragason and Florence Hunt share the role of Vera, and Henry Hunt and Oliver Savell share the role of Harry. The production, directed by Longhurst, opens on 16 December, with previews from 10 December, and runs until 5 February 2021.
The season continues with Kit Harington starring in Shakespeare's Henry V, directed by Donmar Associate Director Max Webster, 11 February - 9 April 2022; and concluding with Marys Seacole by Jackie Sibblies Drury, and directed by Nadia Latif, 15 April - 4 June 2022.
Photo Credit: Marc Brenner
Sule Rimi, Rory Kinnear, Raffaello Degruttola, Kwami Odoom
Lyndsey Marshal, Oliver Savell, Rory Kinnear, Bob Ragason, Kwami Odoom
Rory Kinnear, Holly Cattle, Sule Rimi
Rory Kinnear, Lyndsey Marshal
Raffaello Degruttola, Holly Cattle, Kwami Odoom
Oliver Savell, Rory Kinnear, Lyndsey Marshal
Oliver Savell, Lyndsey Marshal, Rory Kinnear, Bob Ragason
Lyndsey Marshal
Lyndsey Marshal, Oliver Savell, Rory Kinnear, Bob Ragason
Lyndsey Marshal, Oliver Savell, Rory Kinnear, Bob Ragason
Kwami Odoom, Nathalie Armin, Rory Kinnear, Lyndsey Marshal
Cast