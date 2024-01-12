Photos: First Look At Two's Company's DON'T DESTROY ME At The Arcola Theatre

All children whose parents have been busted up by war – never are the same. We’re a special breed.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

Reimagining a classic - Two’s Company stages  forgotten masterpiece Don’t Destroy Me returns Wednesday 10th January – Saturday 3rd February 2023 at The Arcola Theatre, 24 Ashwin Street, London E8 3DL. See production photos below.

Offie Award winning Two’s Company is staging another rediscovered jewel this January, Don’t  Destroy Me by pioneering Jewish writer Michael Hastings. Known for reinvigorating forgotten masterpieces and bringing them to London theatres, this pivotal new production will share a  tender and insightful story about Jewish refugees in post-war London.  

Don’t Destroy Me will follow the story of Sammy, who comes to live with his father and  stepmother, 15 years after they escaped Nazi Europe as refugees. Having grown up in Croydon,  he is starting a new life as an apprentice in London; yet his arrival seems to shake the balance of  the Jewish household. With no way to prepare him for what is to come, how will he forge these  new relationships, and uncover hidden secrets to try to make life bearable?

Photo Credit: Phil Gammon

