Photos: FILUMENA at Theatre Royal Windsor Begins Rehearsals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



All new rehearsal photos have been released for the new production of Filumena, directed by Sean Mathias and starring Felicity Kendal and Matthew Kelly. The production will run at Theatre Royal Windsor from 4 to 19 October, with a press night on Wednesday 9 October, and will then tour until 25 November. Check out the photos below!



Also joining Felicity Kendal as Filumena and Matthew Kelly as Don Domenico will be Julie Legrand as Rosalia, George Banks as Michele, Gavin Fowler as Umberto, Jamie Hogarth as Alfredo, Ben Nealon as Nocella, Lee Peck as Waiter, Fabrizio Santino as Riccardo, Jodie Steele as Diana, Hilary Tones as Teresina and Sarah Twomey as Lucia, with Eliza Le Touzel Teale as the understudy.



Filumena, Eduardo de Filippo’s classic comedy (with English version by Keith Waterhouse & Willis Hall) is set in the balmy heat of Naples and questions the family ties that bind us and whether we can ever escape our past. Often cited as the writer’s best work, the show is a sparkling comedy-drama full of entanglement and intrigue. In a battle of wills between all involved, Filumena mixes de Filippo’s charm and optimism with acerbic wit and a moral examination of how where we come from can define who we become.

Filumena is directed by Sean Mathias and designed by Morgan Large, with lighting design by Nick Richings.



Filumena is produced by Bill Kenwright Ltd and Theatre Royal Windsor.

Photo Credit: Jack Merriman

Comments