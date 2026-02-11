Photos: BLINK in Rehearsal at King’s Head Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

All new rehearsal photos have been released from the first major revival of Phil Porter’s Blink, running at King’s Head Theatre from 19 February - 22 March. Check out the photos below!

The two-hander explores themes of voyeurism and parasocial relationships, and of watching and being watched, updated for an age of livestreams, video doorbells, and online stalking. The production stars House of the Dragon and Star Wars: Acolyte star and creator of Philosophy Tube Abigail Thorn, alongside Stage Debut Award nominee Joe Pitts (Spring Awakening, Almeida; The Da Vinci Code, Mercury Theatre; The Wind and the Rain, Finborough).

Blink is produced by Metal Rabbit Productions (Boy Parts, Radiant Vermin, Cuckoo, Soho Theatre; The Prince, Southwark Playhouse; The Misandrist, Arcola Theatre; We’re Staying Right Here, Park Theatre), and directed by Simon Paris (...Earnest?, Edinburgh Fringe & UK Tour).

Phil Porter is a British playwright whose other work includes The Lavender Hill Mob starring Miles Jupp, The Boy With Two Hearts (National Theatre) and Olivier award nominated The Miser (West End). Blink was originally commissioned by Soho Theatre, and premiered at the Traverse Theatre with Fringe First winning company Nabokov in 2012.

The creative team includes Designer Emily Bestow (Stalled, King’s Head Theatre; Pop Off Michaelangelo, Underbelly Boulevard; Dick Whittington, Greenwich Theatre), Lighting Designer Peter Small (Baby Reindeer, Bush Theatre; Roam, West End; Kathy & Stella Solve a Murder, Edinburgh Fringe, Bristol Old Vic, & West End), Sound Designer Sam Glossop (The Pitchfork Disney, King’s Head Theatre; Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon, Southwark Playhouse & West End; Leaves of Glass, Park Theatre) and Video Designer Matt Powell (Accidental Death of an Anarchist, West End; Ride, Southwark Playhouse, Leicester Curve, & US; Brace Brace, Royal Court). They will be joined by Elsie O'Rourke as Stage Manager, Daniel Steward as Production Manager, and General Manager James Quaife.

Photo Credit: Charlie Flint Photography