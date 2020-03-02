Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For MILKY PEAKS at Theatr Clwyd

Rehearsal images have been released for Milky Peaks, the new comedy musical from Seiriol Davies, which opens at Theatr Clwyd from 20 March before embarking on a national tour.

In the world première of Milky Peaks, Alex Swift directs Matthew Blake (Pariah), Lisa Jên Brown (The Mother), Seiriol Davies (Dewi), Kate Galston (Rhombus), Dylan Townley (A Wall/Bar), Sophie Winter (Linda Maria), and Isabel Adomakoh Young (Alun John). The production opens at Theatr Clwyd, 20 March - 11 April, before touring to Theatr Brycheiniog Brecon, 14-15 April; Taliesin Arts Centre Swansea, 17-18 April; Pontio Bangor, 21-22 April; Aberystwyth Arts Centre, 24-25 April; Torch Theatre Milford Haven, 28-29 April; Hafren Newtown, 1-2 May; and Sherman Theatre Cardiff, 6-9 May.

An edgy and extremely funny musical comedy. Nestled in the heart of Snowdonia, the small town of Milky Peaks is nominated for 'Britain's Best Town'. The award brings with it a dark right-wing agenda, threatening the heart and soul of the town. Can the community club together to save the identity of their beloved Milky Peaks?

Milky Peaks reunites Davies with collaborators Matthew Blake, Alex Swift, Dylan Townley and Áine Flanagan Productions who co-created the critically acclaimed How to Win Against History.

Photo Credit: Brian Roberts



Isabel Adomakoh Young, Seiriol Davies

Company

Company

Isabel Adomakoh Young, Sophie Winter, Kate Galston, Seiriol Davies





