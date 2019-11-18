Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at Theatr Clywd
Theatr Clwyd presents Jack and the Beanstalk.
Zoë Waterman directs Adam Barlow (Squire Simon), Katie Elin Salt (Fairy Daffodil), Lynwen Haf Roberts (Poison Ivy), Phylip Harries (Dame Tabitha Trott), Jessica Jolleys (Jill Stinker), Ben Locke (Tommy Trott), Alice McKenna (Harriet/Villager/Cow), Peter Mooney (Jack), Elin Phillips (Shake), and Luke Thornton (Vac).
Designer: Adrian Gee; Lighting Designer: Mark Howland, Sound Designer: Matthew Wills; Musical Director: Tayo Akinbode; Choreographer: Will Tuckett, Casting Director: Kay Magson
Join Jack's moo-sical journey up the beanstalk in this giant, magical, egg-cellent adventure!
Theatr Clywd's acclaimed rock 'n' roll panto returns with a brand new script by Christian Patterson, full of super slapstick, bonkers frocks, sparkling sets and our brilliant dame, Phylip Harries.
Box Office: 01352 701521 or www.theatrclwyd.com/en/
Photo Credit: Brian Roberts
