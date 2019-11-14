Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For CINDERELLA at Mercury Theatre Colchester

The Mercury panto is back, and this year it has been supersized to delight audiences at the 840 seat temporary venue, Mercury at Abbey Field. Colchester panto favourites Antony Stuart-Hicks (Jack and the Beanstalk, Snow White, Dick Whittington) and Dale Superville (Jack and the Beanstalk, Snow White, Spamalot) are back for another festive season, this time forming a dastardly duo as the Ugly Sisters.

Leading the rags to riches tale is Mari McGinlay (Night of the Living Dead at The Pleasance, Oklahoma! at Royal Albert Hall), in the titular role of Cinderella and the dashing Prince Charming will be played by Jack Reitman (Amour at Charing Cross Theatre, Thrill Me at Hope Mill Theatre). Joining the adventure to the Prince's ball will be Nicholas McLean as Buttons (Avenue Q UK Tour, The Book of Mormon at Prince of Wales Theatre) whilst Genevieve Nicole (Hairspray UK Tour, Guys and Dolls at the Savoy Theatre) will rule the roost at Hard Up Hall as the Baroness. Helping Cinders to find love will be Nerine Skinner (Beauty and the Beast at Salisbury Playhouse, Dick Whittington at Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds) as Dandini and Deborah Tracey (Standing at the Sky's Edge at Sheffield Crucible, Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie) as the Fairy Godmother. The cast is completed by Samuel Knight (Jack and the Beanstalk & Snow White at the Mercury Theatre) and Ashley Runeckles (Beauty and the Beast at Salisbury Playhouse).

Cinderella will play at the Mercury at Abbey Field from Saturday 30 November until Sunday 5 January, tickets are available now. Book yours by phone 01206 573948, in person at Mercury Tickets or by visiting www.mercurytheatre.co.uk.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith





