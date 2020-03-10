Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For 10th Anniversary Production of CLYBOURNE PARK

Alex Turner Productions and Trish Wadley Productions, in association with Park Theatre, present the 10th anniversary revival of Bruce Norris' seminal play Clybourne Park. Oliver Kaderbhai directs Alisha Bailey (Francine/Lena), Maddy Hill (Betsy/Lindsey), Andrew Langtree (Karl/Steve), and Richard Lintern (Russ/Dan), who join the previously announced Michael Fox (Jim/Tom), Imogen Stubbs (Bev/Kathy) and Eric Underwood (Albert/Kevin). The production opens on 30 March, with previews from 25 March, and runs until 2 May.



A timely 10th anniversary production of this razor-sharp satire about the politics of race and real estate, winner of both the Tony and Olivier Award for Best Play and the Pulitzer Prize for author Bruce Norris.



In 1959, Russ and Bev are moving to the suburbs after the tragic death of their son and have sold their house to the neighbourhood's first black family.



Decades later, the roles are reversed when a young white couple buys the lot in what is now a predominantly black neighbourhood, signalling a new wave of gentrification. In both instances, a community showdown takes place - are the same issues festering beneath the floorboards fifty years on?





