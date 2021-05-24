Photos: In Rehearsal For HUSHABYE MOUNTAIN Streaming From Hope Mill Theatre

Rehearsal photography has been released for the forthcoming online production of acclaimed writer Jonathan Harvey's Hushabye Mountain, produced by Hope Mill Theatre in association with Stream.Theatre.

Directed by Nick Bagnall - who played Ben in the original production - Hushabye Mountain stars Matt Henry (Kinky Boots) as Lee, Jodie Prenger (A Taste of Honey) as Beryl, Layton Williams (Everybody's Talking About Jamie) as Connor, Nathan McMullen (A Clockwork Orange) as Danny, Amy Dunn (Turn of the Screw) as Lana and Harrison Scott-Smith (making his professional debut) as Ben.

Hushabye Mountain will be streamed live on Saturday 5th June, and then available online on 11th, 12th and 13th June 2021 (All 7:30pm) and 18th, 19th and 20th June 2021 (All 7:30pm with a 2:30pm Saturday Matinee).

