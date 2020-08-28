Photo Flash: Greenwich+Docklands International Festival Opens Today; Take a Look Back at Festivals Past!

Greenwich+Docklands International Festival will run from 28 August - 12 September 2020.

The Greenwich+Docklands International Festival opens today with Luke Jerram's In Memoriam. As the festival celebrates its 25th anniversary, we're taking a look back at some highlights from festivals past.



Greenwich+Docklands International Festival will run from 28 August - 12 September 2020 in locations across Royal Greenwich and East London. Following months of often challenging behind the scenes creative and production work to adapt the programme and prioritise the safety of artists and audiences, the Festival offers events with capacities from 50 up to 250, including durational installations, site-responsive theatre and dance and a touring programme of street arts, delivered on people's doorsteps. GDIF is set to be the UK's first full festival to take place since lockdown began in March and much of the programme has been curated in response to recent events. Highlights include Luke Jerram's new installation In Memoriam created as a temporary memorial to those we have lost during the Covid-19 pandemic and also in tribute to NHS staff and key workers; 846 Live, a co-production with Theatre Royal Stratford East and the Royal Docks Team in response to the murder of George Floyd; and The Weavers of Woolwich, an epic new prose/poem from Booker Prize-winning novelist Bernardine Evaristo.

