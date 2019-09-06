Photo Flash: First Look at the Cast of THE WOLF OF WALL STREET

The first cast images are released today for The Wolf of Wall Street, the world premiere immersive production which brings to life the highs and lows of the infamous '90s New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort. The Wolf of Wall Street is based on Belfort's memoirs, as depicted by Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese's movie of the same name, and features a 16-strong cast who will play multiple characters from Stratton Oakmont stockbroker start-ups to the FBI, plunging audiences into a world of greed, power and excess. The production will open at 5-15 Sun Street, Central London and will be staged across four floors and 25 rooms. It previews from 19 September 2019, with opening night for press on 4 October and is adapted and directed by Alexander Wright(The Great Gatsby - the UK's longest running immersive show).



Jordan Belfort. Stock-market millionaire at 26. Federal convict at 36. By day he made thousands of dollars a minute. By night he spent it as fast as he could.

Stratton Oakmont is hiring. The FBI is closing in. You're either with him or you're against him.



Oliver Tilney will play Jordan Belfort with Rhiannon Harper-Rafferty as his wife Nadine, and James Bryant as his right-hand man Danny. The full cast also includes: Charlotte Brown, Caroline Colomei, Ivy Corbin, Alan Devally, Sam Donnelly, Fia Houston Hamilton, Samuel Hunt, Naail Ishaq, Andrew Macbean, Olivia Marcus, Jack Matthew, Razak Osman and Gail Sixsmith.

"Expect the outrageous, the spectacular and the downright ridiculous."

Producers Louis Hartshorn and Brian Hook of Stratton Oakmont Productions Ltd

The creative team brings together Director Alexander Wright and Designer Ciaran Bagnall with costume design by Heledd Rees, lighting by Rachel Sampley, co-sound design and music supervision by Phil Grainger, co-sound design by Lara Gallagher and movement by Chi-San Howard. The team is completed by Associate Director Aileen Gonsalves, Dramaturg and Assistant DirectorRebecca Hanbury, Assistant Director Fiona Kingwill and Safeguarding, Consent and Inclusion Coordinator Brodie Turner. The company, creative and production teams comprises a 50/50 male/female balance with 47% from a BAME background.

The Wolf of Wall Street is presented by Stratton Oakmont Productions Ltd and comes from the creators and producers behindThe Great Gatsby - the longest-ever running immersive show in the UK which continues an open-ended run in London Bridge, as well as playing in cities across Europe. Producers Louis Hartshorn and Brian Hook's current shows also include Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 The Musical in the West End and Amelie The Musical UK Tour and in the West End. The Wolf of Wall Street is adapted and directed by Alexander Wright.

Tickets are now on sale at www.immersivewolf.com





