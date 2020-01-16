Photo Flash: First Look at Rehearsal Photos of Bridewell Theatre's FOR THE SAKE OF ARGUMENT

Bridewell Theatre presents For the Sake of Argument. For the Sake of Argument follows the story of Eleanor Hickock, a passionate and argumentative polemical journalist who becomes the Iraq War's chief evangelist. This hard-hitting production interrogates the power and danger of language, as one journalist's words send a young man to enlist for the frontline.

For Eleanor, conversations are a battleground and words are tools for manipulation. Her disputatious stance on the 2003 invasion persuades one reader, Mark, to enlist. When Mark's mother seeks out the journalist who convinced her son to die for his country, sparks fly and violent confrontations ensue. Eleanor is faced with a family who mourn the loss of a son and a brother and is asked to answer for it.

In our world of clickbait and instantaneous reaction on social media, people formulate entire concrete beliefs based on 240 characters and the headlines of pieces they have barely paid attention to. This play looks to promote the value of compassion and understanding, highlighting the dangers of flippantly taking radical positions on important issues. It discusses the need for full context and warns of the dangers of offhand comments which can become tenants of a belief. It encourages patience rather than knee-jerk reaction.

Tickets are available at https://www.sbf.org.uk/whats-on/view/for-the-sake-of-argument/

Photo Credit: Charles Flint

Ella May, Greg Snowden

Ella May

Paula Cassina, Greg Snowden

Paula Cassina, Ashleigh Cole

Lucia France

Lucia France

Henry Eaton-Mercer

Harry Darrell

Greg Snowden, Lucia France

Greg Snowden, Lucia France

Greg Snowden

Ella May

Ashleigh Cole

Ashleigh Cole

Arthur Verlade



