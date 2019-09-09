Photo Flash: First Look at ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS at Derby Theatre

Derby Theatre and the Queen's Theatre Hornchurch have released production images for their upcoming production of Richard Bean's classic farce One Man Two Guvnors which runs at Derby Theatre until Saturday 28 September, before moving on to play at the Queen's Theatre from Wednesday 2 until Saturday 19 October.

One Man, Two Guvnors is a side-splitting mix of physical comedy, farce and live music and has remained a huge hit with audiences and the press alike since the National Theatre's production opened to rave reviews in 2011. The play continued to be a runaway success when it later toured the UK, played in the West End and on Broadway and later played Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand.

The production's excellent cast features David O'Reilly, David Cardy, Samantha Hull, George Kemp, Alice Frankham , TJ Holmes, Ivan Stott, Duane Hannibal, Jack Brett ,Craig Armstrong and Rosie Strobel .

One Man, Two Guvnors will feature a live skiffle band which includes: Oraine , Dominic Gee Burch, Jay Osborne and Tomas Wolstenholme . The skiffle band will treat the audience to some pre-show music before each performance.

One Man, Two Guvnors is directed by Derby Theatre's Artistic Director Sarah Brigham.

For more information and to book tickets, call the Derby Theatre Box Office on 01332 593939 or book online at www.derbytheatre.co.uk.





