Photo Flash: First Look at MARTHA, JOSIE, AND THE CHINESE ELVIS

Park Theatre presents Martha, Josie and the Chinese Elvis. Winner of the 1998 Pearson Best Play Award, this marks the play's twenty-first anniversary and first ever London run. The production stars Sioned Jones, Charlie Bence, Kellie Batchelor, Andrew P Stephen, Matt Lim and Jessica Forrest. It is directed by Robert Wolstenholme, with a national press night on Friday 13th December at 7pm.

Take a look at photos from the production below!

Josie's tired. Tired of the Bolton winter. Tired of looking after daydreaming daughter Brenda-Marie. Tired of working as a dominatrix to make ends meet. Too tired to celebrate turning forty.

But her favourite client Lionel insists on a birthday party and, knowing Josie's a huge Elvis fan, invites a very special guest. Just as hips start swinging, somebody no-one expected arrives and skeletons come tumbling out of the closet...

Sweet yet saucy, camp and kinky, this festively funny play celebrates life's outsiders. It's the perfect 'adults only' alternative Christmas treat.

www.parktheatre.co.uk

Box office: 020 7870 6876*







