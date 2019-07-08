Photo Flash: First Look at LIFE OF PI at Sheffield Theatres

Jul. 8, 2019  

The world première of the major new stage adaptation of Yann Martel's Man Booker Prize winning Life of Pi by Lolita Chakrabarti is directed by Max Webster at Sheffield Theatres. The show opens tonight, July 8.

Get a first look at the production in the photos below!

After a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean, there are five survivors stranded on a single lifeboat - a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, a sixteen year-old boy and a hungry Bengal tiger. Time is against them, nature is harsh, who will survive?

Based on one of the most extraordinary and best-loved works of fiction - winner of the Man Booker Prize, selling over fifteen million copies worldwide - Life of Pi is a dazzling new theatrical adaptation of an epic journey of endurance and hope. A film of the book, adapted by Ang Lee, was released in 2012.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

Company

Company

Company

Owain Gwynn and Hiran Abeysekera

Owain Gwynn

Owain Gwynn and Kate Colebrook

Hiran Abeysekera

Hiran Abeysekera

Hiran Abeysekera

Hiran Abeysekera

Hiran Abeysekera

Hiran Abeysekera

Habib Nasib Nader, Hiran Abeysekera

Hiran Abeysekera



