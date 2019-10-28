Photo Flash: First Look at English National Opera's THE MIKADO

Gilbert & Sullivan's topsy-turvy story focuses on the unfolding love between Nanki-Poo and Yum-Yum and the absurdity of laws and law-makers.

Nanki-Poo loves Yum-Yum but she's betrothed to Ko-Ko, the new Lord High Executioner. When the Mikado orders a beheading, Nanki-Poo and Ko-Ko try to come to an arrangement that doesn't involve anyone losing their head!

Packed full of memorable melodies, the most celebrated moment of all is the Lord High Executioner Ko-Ko's 'little list' song, which is always a topical highlight of Jonathan Miller's dazzlingly inventive production.

Returning to the role he has made his own, star G&S performer Richard Suart is the scheming Ko-Ko. He is joined by Andrew Shore as Pooh-Bah. As the oversized Mikado, we welcome distinguished bass Sir John Tomlinson.

The romantic leads are played by two ENO Harewood Artists, Soraya Mafi and Elgan Llŷr Thomas.

Photo Credit: Roy Tan





