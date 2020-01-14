Photo Flash: First Look at CIRQUE DU SOLEIL LUZIA at the Royal Albert Hall

Cirque du Soleil return to London's Royal Albert Hall in 2020, bringing their dazzling luminous spectacle, LUZIA to Europe for the first time.

LUZIA takes you to an imaginary Mexico, like in a waking dream, where light ("luz" in Spanish) quenches the spirit and rain ("lluvia") soothes the soul.

With a surrealistic series of grand visual surprises and breath-taking acrobatic performances, LUZIA cleverly brings to the stage multiple places, faces and sounds of Mexico taken from both tradition and modernity.

https://www.royalalberthall.com/tickets/events/2020/cirque-du-soleil-luzia/

Photo Credit: Roy Tan





