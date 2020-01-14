Photo Flash: First Look at CIRQUE DU SOLEIL LUZIA at the Royal Albert Hall

Article Pixel Jan. 14, 2020  

Cirque du Soleil return to London's Royal Albert Hall in 2020, bringing their dazzling luminous spectacle, LUZIA to Europe for the first time.

LUZIA takes you to an imaginary Mexico, like in a waking dream, where light ("luz" in Spanish) quenches the spirit and rain ("lluvia") soothes the soul.

With a surrealistic series of grand visual surprises and breath-taking acrobatic performances, LUZIA cleverly brings to the stage multiple places, faces and sounds of Mexico taken from both tradition and modernity.

https://www.royalalberthall.com/tickets/events/2020/cirque-du-soleil-luzia/

Photo Credit: Roy Tan

Photo Flash: First Look at CIRQUE DU SOLEIL LUZIA at the Royal Albert Hall

Photo Flash: First Look at CIRQUE DU SOLEIL LUZIA at the Royal Albert Hall

Photo Flash: First Look at CIRQUE DU SOLEIL LUZIA at the Royal Albert Hall

Photo Flash: First Look at CIRQUE DU SOLEIL LUZIA at the Royal Albert Hall

Photo Flash: First Look at CIRQUE DU SOLEIL LUZIA at the Royal Albert Hall

Photo Flash: First Look at CIRQUE DU SOLEIL LUZIA at the Royal Albert Hall

Photo Flash: First Look at CIRQUE DU SOLEIL LUZIA at the Royal Albert Hall

Photo Flash: First Look at CIRQUE DU SOLEIL LUZIA at the Royal Albert Hall

Photo Flash: First Look at CIRQUE DU SOLEIL LUZIA at the Royal Albert Hall

Photo Flash: First Look at CIRQUE DU SOLEIL LUZIA at the Royal Albert Hall

Photo Flash: First Look at CIRQUE DU SOLEIL LUZIA at the Royal Albert Hall




Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Appleton Awards
  • Peninsula Players Announces 2020 Winter Play Reading Series
  • The Spouse Whisperer Will Visit Fox Cities Performing Arts Center This June
  • Northern Sky Theater Announces 2020 Shows
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement