Photo Flash: Cast Revealed For ALADDIN In Barrow And Colne

ALL your wishes could come true this Christmas as Aladdin is launched in Barrow and Colne.

It will star The X Factor's Sean Smith as Aladdin, Emmerdale's Kelsey-Beth Crossley as Princess Jasmine and Bruce Jones, who was Coronation Street's Les Battersby, as Abanazar.

The show's producer, Shone Productions Ltd, is promising the areas biggest ever pantomime.

Producer, writer and director James Shone said: "Shone Productions are thrilled to be producing this year's pantomime at The Muni Theatre, Colne and The Forum Theatre, Barrow.

"We produce pantos up and down the country and last year over 100,000 people saw one of our shows and each year it is growing and growing.

"I think this is my ninth pantomime now," laughed Bruce, who joined the cast of Coronation Street in 1997, playing the legendary role of Les Battersby - a firm favourite with the public for his outspoken opinions and memorable storylines.

"It's totally different for me to perform in front of an audience - it's what I was trained to do years and years ago and I love doing," he said.

"A lot of us who do films or TV have the luxury of being able to stop and start but in pantomime if you forget what you're doing you've got to make it up and keep going!

"I always get the bad guy roles but I enjoy scaring people to death and getting away with a lot with the audience. I get lots of boos but I can give it back really nasty!"

Sean, who was one half of X Factor stars Same Difference, added: "Pantomime is my favourite job of the year and I cannot wait to get on that stage and start entertaining all the families."

For Tickets:

The Forum Theatre, Barrow

15th - 30th December 2019

Box Office: 01229 820000

Book Online: www.theforumbarrow.co.uk

The Muni Theatre, Colne

3th - 19th January 2020

Box Office: 01282 661234

Book Online: www.themuni.co.uk



The Cast of Aladdin outside The Forum Theatre in Barrow.

The Cast of Aladdin outside The Muni Theatre in Colne

X factors Sean Smith as Aladdin with The Voice UK''s Kelsey Beth Crossley as Princess Jasmine

Coronation Streets Bruce Jones as Abanazar with Steve Boyce as Widow Twankey

The Hilarious Rikki Stone as Wishee Washee and Steve Boyce as Widow Twankey

X Factor''s Sean Smith with The Geine of The Lamp.





