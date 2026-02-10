PRIVATE PEACEFUL Will Embark on Autumn Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After captivating audiences worldwide, Private Peaceful returns to the stage for an Autumn 2026 tour with fresh energy and timeless power.

From Michael Morpurgo - beloved author of War Horse - comes the unforgettable story of Tommo Peaceful, a young First World War soldier. On the eve of battle, Tommo looks back over the events that shaped his life: the warmth of family, the innocence of first love, and the deep bond with his brother that carries him through the horrors of war.

In this acclaimed one-person tour de force, adapted and directed by Simon Reade, a single actor conjures an entire world of characters, landscapes, and emotions. At once heartwarming and heartbreaking, Private Peaceful is both a moving family drama and a powerful reminder of the human cost of war.



Lauded across the globe as an international smash hit, this production now embarks on a bold new chapter.

Author Michael Morpurgo said: “I am continually moved by the way Private Peaceful finds new life on stage. This production captures the tenderness, humour and sorrow of Tommo’s story with great care and humanity. It is a piece of theatre that speaks gently, but stays with you for a very long time.”

The Private Peaceful tour will visit: Exeter Northcott Theatre (8-10 Sept); Lichfield Garrick Theatre (11-13 Sept); Victoria Wood Theatre Windemere (16 Sept); Lyceum, Edinburgh (17-19 Sept); London, venue to be announced (21-23 Sept); Harrogate Theatre (24-26 Sept); Theatre Royal Winchester (28-30 Sept); Hull Truck Theatre (1-3 Oct); Hall for Cornwall (6-7 Oct); Belgrade Theatre, Coventry (13-17 Oct); Malvern Theatres (21-25 Oct); Theatre Royal Wakefield (27-28 Oct); Worthing Connaught Theatre & Studio (11 Nov) and Curve, Leicester (17-19 Nov).

Produced by Joshua Beaumont and Matthew Emeny for The Production Garden in association with Exeter Northcott Theatre.

Tour Dates

Sept. 8–10 (Tue–Thu)

Exeter Northcott Theatre – Exeter

Sept. 11–13 (Fri–Sun)

Lichfield Garrick Theatre – Lichfield

On sale Friday, Feb. 27

Sept. 16 (Wed)

Victoria Wood Theatre – Windermere

Sept. 17–19 (Thu–Sat)

Lyceum Theatre – Edinburgh

On general sale Feb. 12

https://lyceum.org.uk/events/private-peaceful

Sept. 21–23 (Mon–Wed)

London – Venue TBA

Sept. 24–26 (Thu–Sat)

Harrogate Theatre – Harrogate

https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/events/private-peaceful-by-michael-morpurgo/

Sept. 28–30 (Mon–Wed)

Theatre Royal Winchester – Winchester

Oct. 1–3 (Thu–Sat)

Hull Truck Theatre – Hull

Oct. 6–7 (Tue–Wed)

Hall for Cornwall – Truro

https://www.hallforcornwall.co.uk/whats-on/private-peaceful-by-michael-morpurgo/

Oct. 13–17 (Tue–Sat)

Belgrade Theatre – Coventry

https://www.belgrade.co.uk/events/private-peaceful-26/

Oct. 21–25 (Wed–Sun)

Malvern Theatres – Malvern

https://malvern-theatres.co.uk/event/private-peaceful/

Oct. 27–28 (Tue–Wed)

Theatre Royal Wakefield – Wakefield

Nov. 11 (Wed)

Worthing Connaught Theatre & Studio – Worthing

Nov. 17–19 (Tue–Thu)

Curve – Leicester