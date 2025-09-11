PCK Dance Bring INTO THE LIGHT To Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dance company PCK Dance will bring their latest work, Into the Light, to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month. Comprising two short pieces, Vessel and In the Absence, Into the Light can be seen at the SJT on 16 October.

Vessel takes inspiration from the feeling of unfamiliarity to the body and mind experienced by the choreographers as they were suddenly exposed to a quieter world removed from modern convenience and technology. Further delving into the existential realisation that we do not fully know the deeper facets of our being, it sees us confront the illusions we mistake for reality, unveiling the shadows inhabiting us and probing the depths of self- perception.

In the Absence is an exploration on the nature of moving forward, the concept of evolving past an event and the boundaries created in that transition. The piece explores the journey of two characters each of whom struggles in the shared experience of letting go and the universal fear of acceptance.

James Pett and Travis Clausen-Knight, founders of PCK Dance, are accomplished choreographers and dancers, with successful individual careers in prestigious companies like Company Wayne McGregor, Michael Clarke Company and Richard Alston Dance Company. Renowned for their provocative and intensely powerful movement language, they focus on the intricacies of the human experience, creating poignant and thought-provoking works that resonate deeply with their audiences, on a personal and emotional level.

Their company tours globally, featuring in festivals such as Florence Dance Festival and The Greater Bay Festival China.