PADDINGTON IN CONCERT Will Embark on Tour Next Year

Paddington in Concert will play 2024 dates at the Royal Festival Hall in London and more!

By: Dec. 08, 2023

Next year, audiences across the UK can enjoy watching the award-winning 2014 film, Paddington in Concert on a giant HD screen, accompanied by The London Concert Orchestra playing Nick Urata's calypso-infused score live.

Based on Michael Bond's much-loved books, cherished by families since 1958, the charming story follows the misadventures of a young bear from Peru who travels to London in search of a home.

Taken in by the Brown family, who finds him lost and alone in Paddington Station, things are looking up for this rarest of bears. Until that is, he catches the eye of an ambitious museum taxidermist...

Boasting an all-star ensemble cast including Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent and Nicole Kidman, with Ben Whishaw and Imelda Staunton as the respective voices of Paddington and Aunt Lucy, Paddington was a beloved award-winning critically acclaimed box office hit on its release in the UK. 

Paddington in Concert will play 2024 dates at the Royal Festival Hall in London (30 March 2pm & 5.30pm), Brighton Centre (31 March @ 3pm), Southend Cliffs Pavilion (2 April @ 3pm), Sheffield City Hall (3 April @ 3pm), Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall (4 April, 3pm) Birmingham's Symphony Hall (5 April, 3pm), Manchester's The Bridgewater Hall (7 April 3pm), Liverpool Empire (9 April @ 3pm),  Glasgow's Royal Concert Hall (13 April, 3pm) and at the New Theatre Oxford (16 April @ 3pm).

Owen Kent, Head of Events for Raymond Gubbay Ltd said, “We are thrilled to be presenting this exciting offering next year in venues across the UK. It's as rare as the bear himself to find a film that delights across generations – with bags of wit, fun and feel-good moments for kids, parents and grandparents alike. It has been great to collaborate with STUDIOCANAL on this.”

Catherine Serre, Head of Music at STUDIOCANAL said, “STUDIOCANAL is delighted to launch the Paddington in Concert, an achievement close to our hearts. This concert is a great opportunity to highlight Nick Urata's joyful score performed by a live orchestra, an unforgettable family experience.”



