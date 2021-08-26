Original Cast to Return for DUMBLEDORE IS SO GAY at The Pleasance Theatre

The acclaimed original cast of Dumbledore Is So Gay will reprise their roles when the production returns to the stage at The Pleasance Theatre in September. Reuniting to tell this optimistic story of self-love and friendship are Alex Britt (Love's Labour's Lost and My Dad's Gap Year, The Park Theatre; EastEnders, BBC), Max Percy (My Dad's Gap Year, The Park Theatre; Peter Pan, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre) and Charlotte Dowding (Girl Scout vs Aliens, Escapade Productions; Eat Your Heart Out, Tightrope Productions).

This VAULT Festival sell out is a refreshing coming out and coming of age story of life as a noughties teenager. Life is far from straight for Jack: he pines for his best friend while dodging bullies with minds as narrow as the cupboard under the stairs. And the official online quiz sorted him into Hufflepuff. On a mission to get the guy and re-write history in his favour, Jack uses his trusty Time Turner to go back in time to right the wrongs of the past.

Writer Robert Holtom comments, "I'm over the moon the original cast are back. They made magic in 2020 and I can't wait to see them do it all over again. Alex, Charlotte and Max bring such skill and depth to their roles, switching between sincerity and humour on a dime. We were all so keen to keep the show going and it's such a privilege to have the team reunited."

The play shines a light on the struggle of coming out when 'gay' was a playground insult. Reaching for characters and images from JK Rowling's world as both a comfort and source of strength, the true magic of the play comes from the determination of its young characters to build a better future. While Jack's story deals with tragic teenage isolation, what emerges is the importance of love and resilience to face the toughest of trials. Every twist of the Time Turner reveals and celebrates how wise heads on young shoulders can change the world!

DETAILS:

Show Dumbledore Is So Gay

Performance dates Tuesday 21st - Sunday 26th September 2021

Location The Pleasance Theatre, Carpenters Mews,

London, N7 9EF

How to get there The nearest underground station is Caledonian Road (Piccadilly Line). The nearest train stations are Kings Cross/St Pancras and Caledonian Road & Barnsbury Richmond

Running time 55 minutes

Age guidance 14+

Twitter @DISG_Play

Instagram @disg_play

Facebook @DISGPlay

TikTok @disg_play

Cast

Jack Alex Britt

Ollie/Martin Max Percy

Gemma/Sally/Madame DuBois Charlotte Dowding

Writer Robert Holtom

Director Tom Wright

Producer Hannah Elsy Productions

Movement Director Rachael Nanyojo

Set and Costume Designer Natalie Johnson

Lighting Designer Rory Beaton

Composer and Sound Designer Peter Wilson

General Manager Grace Dickson

Production Marketeer Charlie Mackellar

For more details: https://www.pleasance.co.uk/