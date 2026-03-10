A MESSAGE FOR THE FUTURE Will Embark on UK Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Crescendorious, a punk and joyous children’s theatre company founded by Brigitte Aphrodite & Quiet Boy, announces a UK tour of their beloved multi-sensory art installation and gig-theatre experience, A Message for the Future. Commissioned by artsdepot and Southbank Centre’s Imagine Festival in 2025 to sold-out audiences, A Message for the Future has already captivated and engaged a wide range of families and communities, specifically designed for early years and all family audiences.

Audiences will explore a magical future garden where they can meet a punk poet Dandelion, a rock n roll Minibeast and an operatic super Herb. It promises a multi-sensory experience that subverts the early years genre through original rock n roll music, celebrating a journey of nature and kindness. This calm pocket of spirited joy explores a future full of hope, the wonders of the environment, and its unsung heroes.

At its core, A Message for the Future is a meditative, immersive, theatrical space in surround sound which explores themes of coexistence with nature and creativity. Its purpose is connection with both your little ones and the environment whilst engaging multiple senses – sight, sound, touch, and smell.

Co-Director of Crescendorious, Brigitte Aphrodite comments, A Message for the Future is a show, a space, a feeling of community, beautiful cool music, and having a boogie with nature as an essential act of punk joyful explorative rebellion! It feels like the vibiest immersive hidden wonderland tent you’d stumble on at Glastonbury at 1am after watching Self Esteem on The Park Stage.... But it’s midday, and you’re with your baby and you haven’t had much sleep, and you might have a bit of dried up porridge down your top from this morning!

Accessibility is at the heart of A Message for the Future, ensuring it is always a sensory-friendly space for neurodivergent and disabled audiences. It creates a safe and meditative space with immersive surround sound where families can reflect on their relationship with nature and explore ways to live in harmony with the environment.

Through vibrant visuals, interactive elements (fresh herbs, water play, warm lavender bags for adults to relax with whilst children explore) and gig theatre, the project encourages audiences to dream of a brighter, more sustainable future. All elements are designed with access considered for 0-3 year olds (older siblings welcome) and their parents/carers.

Tour Dates

28 March 2026

Turner Sims

Building 52 Salisbury Road, Southampton SO17 1BJ

Performance times: 10:15am, 12:15pm, 3:15pm

https://www.turnersims.co.uk/whats-on/a-message-for-the-future/

20–23 August 2026

We Out Here Festival

St Giles House, Wimborne St Giles, Dorset BH21 5NA

https://weoutherefestival.com/

10 September 2026

ARK Cliftonville Cultural Centre

Albion Road, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2HP

https://www.arkcliftonville.com/

12 September 2026

Z-arts

335 Stretford Road, Hulme, Manchester M15 5ZA

https://www.z-arts.org/whats-on/

15–16 September 2026

The Tobacco Factory

Raleigh Road, Southville, Bristol BS3 1TF

https://tobaccofactory.com/

18 September 2026

Harlow Playhouse

Playhouse Square, Harlow, Essex CM20 1LS

https://thepointeastleigh.co.uk/whats-on/counting-sheeps

19 September 2026

Farnham Maltings

Bridge Square, Farnham GU9 7QR

https://farnhammaltings.com/

20 September 2026

Cambridge Junction

Clifton Way, Cambridge CB1 7GX

https://www.junction.co.uk/

25 September 2026

Nutshell Theatre

15 Kings Walk, Winchester SO23 8AF

https://discardednut.co.uk/thenutshell

26 September 2026

Half Moon Theatre

43 White Horse Road, London E1 0ND

https://www.halfmoon.org.uk/

27 September 2026

BEAM Theatre

The Wash, Hertford SG14 1PS

https://beamhertford.co.uk/

14–15 October 2026

MAC (Midlands Arts Centre)

Cannon Hill Park, Birmingham B12 9QH

https://macbirmingham.co.uk/

17 October 2026

Grand Junction

Rowington Close, London W2 5TF

https://grandjunction.org.uk/

19–20 October 2026

Canterbury Festival

8 Orange Street, Canterbury CT1 2JA

https://canterburyfestival.co.uk/

24 October 2026

The Garage

14 Chapel Field, Norwich NR2 1NY

https://www.thegarage.org.uk/

21–22 November 2026

Lakeside Theatre, Lakeside Arts

University Park, Nottingham NG7 2RD

https://www.lakesidearts.org.uk/