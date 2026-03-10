A MESSAGE FOR THE FUTURE Will Embark on UK Tour
A Message for the Future is a meditative, immersive, theatrical space in surround sound which explores themes of coexistence with nature and creativity.
Crescendorious, a punk and joyous children’s theatre company founded by Brigitte Aphrodite & Quiet Boy, announces a UK tour of their beloved multi-sensory art installation and gig-theatre experience, A Message for the Future. Commissioned by artsdepot and Southbank Centre’s Imagine Festival in 2025 to sold-out audiences, A Message for the Future has already captivated and engaged a wide range of families and communities, specifically designed for early years and all family audiences.
Audiences will explore a magical future garden where they can meet a punk poet Dandelion, a rock n roll Minibeast and an operatic super Herb. It promises a multi-sensory experience that subverts the early years genre through original rock n roll music, celebrating a journey of nature and kindness. This calm pocket of spirited joy explores a future full of hope, the wonders of the environment, and its unsung heroes.
Co-Director of Crescendorious, Brigitte Aphrodite comments, A Message for the Future is a show, a space, a feeling of community, beautiful cool music, and having a boogie with nature as an essential act of punk joyful explorative rebellion! It feels like the vibiest immersive hidden wonderland tent you’d stumble on at Glastonbury at 1am after watching Self Esteem on The Park Stage.... But it’s midday, and you’re with your baby and you haven’t had much sleep, and you might have a bit of dried up porridge down your top from this morning!
Accessibility is at the heart of A Message for the Future, ensuring it is always a sensory-friendly space for neurodivergent and disabled audiences. It creates a safe and meditative space with immersive surround sound where families can reflect on their relationship with nature and explore ways to live in harmony with the environment.
Through vibrant visuals, interactive elements (fresh herbs, water play, warm lavender bags for adults to relax with whilst children explore) and gig theatre, the project encourages audiences to dream of a brighter, more sustainable future. All elements are designed with access considered for 0-3 year olds (older siblings welcome) and their parents/carers.
Tour Dates
28 March 2026
Turner Sims
Building 52 Salisbury Road, Southampton SO17 1BJ
Performance times: 10:15am, 12:15pm, 3:15pm
https://www.turnersims.co.uk/whats-on/a-message-for-the-future/
20–23 August 2026
We Out Here Festival
St Giles House, Wimborne St Giles, Dorset BH21 5NA
https://weoutherefestival.com/
10 September 2026
ARK Cliftonville Cultural Centre
Albion Road, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2HP
https://www.arkcliftonville.com/
12 September 2026
Z-arts
335 Stretford Road, Hulme, Manchester M15 5ZA
https://www.z-arts.org/whats-on/
15–16 September 2026
The Tobacco Factory
Raleigh Road, Southville, Bristol BS3 1TF
https://tobaccofactory.com/
18 September 2026
Harlow Playhouse
Playhouse Square, Harlow, Essex CM20 1LS
https://thepointeastleigh.co.uk/whats-on/counting-sheeps
19 September 2026
Farnham Maltings
Bridge Square, Farnham GU9 7QR
https://farnhammaltings.com/
20 September 2026
Cambridge Junction
Clifton Way, Cambridge CB1 7GX
https://www.junction.co.uk/
25 September 2026
Nutshell Theatre
15 Kings Walk, Winchester SO23 8AF
https://discardednut.co.uk/thenutshell
26 September 2026
Half Moon Theatre
43 White Horse Road, London E1 0ND
https://www.halfmoon.org.uk/
27 September 2026
BEAM Theatre
The Wash, Hertford SG14 1PS
https://beamhertford.co.uk/
14–15 October 2026
MAC (Midlands Arts Centre)
Cannon Hill Park, Birmingham B12 9QH
https://macbirmingham.co.uk/
17 October 2026
Grand Junction
Rowington Close, London W2 5TF
https://grandjunction.org.uk/
19–20 October 2026
Canterbury Festival
8 Orange Street, Canterbury CT1 2JA
https://canterburyfestival.co.uk/
24 October 2026
The Garage
14 Chapel Field, Norwich NR2 1NY
https://www.thegarage.org.uk/
21–22 November 2026
Lakeside Theatre, Lakeside Arts
University Park, Nottingham NG7 2RD
https://www.lakesidearts.org.uk/
