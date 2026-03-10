New Stage Version of MRS. DALLOWAY Will Embark on UK Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A gripping new version of Virginia Woolf’s daring and radical masterpiece Mrs Dalloway is set to tour to venues across England this summer.

The production will receive its world premiere at Storyhouse in Chester before captivating audiences in Harlow, London and Manchester.

The immersive new stage version of Woolf’s classic novel has been co-created by award-winning director Jen Heyes and Olivier Award-winning writer and performer Kit Green who also embodies the lead role and a host of other unforgettable characters in this bold, contemporary, reimagining.

Over the course of one extraordinary day, lives intertwine. Memory, identity and loss collide and at the centre stands Clarissa Dalloway; vivacious, complex, unforgettable.

Funny and moving, Mrs Dalloway is a vibrant celebration of life, love, survival and the moments that make us who we are.

Mrs Dalloway is a co-production between Storyhouse, Harlow Playhouse and CutToTheChase Productions.

It will receive its world premiere at Storyhouse from 29 May to 6 June.

The production will then travel on to Harlow Playhouse where it will be staged on 10-11 June and the historic Wilton’s Music Hall in London from 16-20 June. The final date of the tour is HOME Manchester where audiences can see the show from 24-26 September.

Tickets for Storyhouse, Harlow, Wilton’s Music Hall and HOME are on sale now.

Jen Heyes is known for a cinematic approach to theatre, crafting productions that combine striking visuals, emotional depth, and distinctive storytelling. Her work has been recognized internationally across stage and screen. Her production of London Artists Projects’ Truth to Power Café has toured worldwide, including a US premiere at Lincoln Center, New York, earning accolades such as ONComm Awards Finalist (Innovation) and Winner at the Adelaide Fringe Festival 2024.

As writer and director, Jen’s reimagining of HEDDA (after Ibsen), starring David Hoyle, was an ONComm Awards nominee in 2022, showcasing her bold and innovative vision across live and digital platforms. Heyes has also directed the acclaimed Epstein: The Man Who Made The Beatles, starring Andrew Lancel, in Liverpool and the West End; the sell-out Blood Wedding at Liverpool Playhouse; and Tony Teardrop by multi-award-winning writer Esther Wilson.

Kit Green is an artist whose work covers theatre, music, cabaret, comedy and broadcast. Among many other awards, Kit won an Olivier, and last year was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the National Film Awards for playing Tinkerbell in Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare.

A founder member of the Duckie collective, Kit has worked extensively on BBC Radio 4 while TV comedy creations include Nashville legend Tina C and Artificial Hip Hop star Ida Barr. Kit is also the creator of many ‘experiential entertainments’ including Prurience, Office Party, VIP, Music Hall Monster and The Home, about residential care homes for the elderly, from which came The Digital Home (thedigitalhome.com). In 2024, she created Legacy 6, (legacy-6.com) a place for digital memorialisation.

Current and recent work includes The Faggots and Their Friends Between Revolutions, a contemporary classical piece by Ted Huffman and Philip Venables which has toured extensively, most recently with a landmark season at New York’s The Park Avenue Armoury 2025 (“Kit Green, a presence at once charismatic, commanding and thoroughly comedic”. New York Times); Sex Strike – a modern retelling of Aristophanes’ Lysistrata; Entertain Us, a hybrid memoir/novel about life as a TV music producer in the early 90s, and The Law of Mayhem, playing trans icon Roberta Cowell in Tabby Lamb’s new play.

Kit’s second solo album of original songs, Four Letter Words – the follow up to the 2023 album Always Here, was released at the end of 2025 and is a collaboration with astonishing classical musician Yshani Perinpanayagam. (available through all streaming services).

Suzie Henderson, Creative Director at Storyhouse said: “Sharing more of our fantastic homegrown productions with audiences outside Chester is part of a wider long-term vision for Storyhouse so I’m absolutely delighted to announce the tour dates for this electrifying new version of Virginia Woolf’s landmark radical masterpiece Mrs Dalloway.

“Jen Heyes and Kit Green have created a wonderfully visceral theatrical reimagining of Woolf’s profound and thought-provoking creation, and I know it will thrill and move audiences in Harlow, London and Manchester - as well as here in Chester - in the same way the original novel did when it was published 100 years ago.”

Jen Heyes, Director said: "I wanted audiences to step inside Woolf’s world and see it in a way they won’t expect. We’ve mixed theatre, film, and bold reinterpretations to create something alive, surprising, moving, and entertaining. My hope is that people leave the theatre carrying the story with them long after the lights go down."

Tour Dates

Storyhouse - Chester

Friday 29 May – Saturday 6 June 2026

storyhouse.com | 01244 409113

Harlow Playhouse

Wednesday 10 – Thursday 11 June 2026

harlowplayhouse.co.uk | 01279 431945

Wilton’s Music Hall – London

Tuesday 16 – Saturday 20 June 2026

wiltons.org.uk | 020 7702 2789

HOME - Manchester

Thursday 24 – Saturday 26 September 2026

homemcr.org | 0161 200 1500