Online Production of THE THREE MUSKETEERS Announces Casting

The cast includes Dianne Pilkington (Sarah Noble), David Bedella (Josh Hemingway), Matthew Curnier (Greg Matthews), and more!

Apr. 29, 2021  

Arden and Moore today announce the full cast for The Three Musketeers - attempted by FoolHardy written by Sydney Stevenson and directed by Joseph O'Malley. Joining the previously announced Robert Lindsay (Narrator) are Dianne Pilkington (Sarah Noble), David Bedella (Josh Hemingway), Matthew Curnier (Greg Matthews), AnTony Eden (David Du Lesley), Sarah Kameela Impey (Jamie Aston) and Lydea Perkins (Maisie Stephens). The production runs online 15 - 20 June, with press viewing from 7 June.

The classic tale of The Three Musketeers is brought to you by the inconceivable, unimaginable and fantastical FoolHardy Theatre... a company with questionable theatrical training, no experience and no taste. What could possibly go wrong?

Audio and animation are brought together in this swashbuckling adventure. Expect sword fights, deception and a right royal romance as audiences are taken back to the regal splendour of 17th century France in this exciting, madcap comedy.

The Three Musketeers is partnering with venues, who will sell tickets across the UK, to help support them financially through these difficult times. Partner venues include: Theatre Royal Winchester; Epsom Playhouse; Lighthouse, Poole; Concordia Theatre, Hinckley; Mull Theatre; The Forum Theatre, Northallerton; The Savoy Theatre, Monmouth; The Beggar's Theatre, Millom; Blue Orange Theatre, Birmingham; Hertford Theatre; The Quarry Theatre, Bedford; Stamford Arts Centre; The Holroyd, Shropshire; The Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering; Helmsley Arts Centre, York; and, Waterside, Manchester.

The additional creative team includes composer and sound designer Richard Wetherall and animator Barbara Owczarek.


