Oily Cart Will Present ALL WRAPPED UP This December

Welcome to the tactile wonderland that is ALL WRAPPED UP - Oily Cart's brand new inclusive and multi-sensory show for Under 5s where all is not as it seems. Wrapping paper transforms into mischievious creatures and hidden worlds - all brought to life through the magic of light, shadow and the audience's imaginations.

ALL WRAPPED UP is a highly sensory, immersive show specifically created for the very little to experience the joys of live theatre. The performance is responsive to each audience member. With the help of performers Aya Nakamura and Lee Phillips and Creative Enabler Phoebe Kemp, ALL WRAPPED UP fuses sensory sounds, shadows and scrunched up wrapping paper to create the perfect wintery theatrical treat for the very small.

This magically inventive show will end with audiences of all ages unwrapping their own papery worlds of wonder, exploring what beautiful shapes and shadows they can create from playing with light and dark.

ALL WRAPPED UP marks Oily Cart's first fully inclusive show, welcoming young children and their families into an accessible environment designed specifically for under 5s including those with a range of additional support needs.

Lead Artist, Oily Cart's Artistic Director Ellie Griffiths, comments:

"I am excited to open this brand new show for Oily Cart, where each audience member can fully immerse themselves within the papery dreamlike world we are creating. I want this show to feel like the audience are on the journey with us, helping us to create the patterns, shadows, creatures and worlds so the experience comes from their imaginations as much as ours. "

ALL WRAPPED UP premieres at artsdepot in North Finchley, London on December 10th and runs until December 31st. It will embark on a UK tour from January 11th 2020.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You