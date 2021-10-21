Notnow Collective to Present PEPPER AND HONEY Autumn Tour 2021

So, what's home? As we begin to live life in the era of post- Brexit Britain, that question has never been more pertinent... That's the question Ana, a young Croatian woman, poses as she settles in the UK.

Pepper and Honey was the UK's first 'European' theatre piece touring the UK as it prepared to leave the European Union.

Written by a Croatian playwright and performed by a Croatian actor, Pepper and Honey is a poignant, subtle and timely play about the journey of change, cultural differences, trying not to feel like a foreigner in your adopted country and the conflict between upholding the traditions of the 'old country' and embracing those of the new.

Ana has been on a journey. Croatian born, she's arrived in the UK, determined to make it home. As she focuses on life in this new land, she is haunted by the voice of her Grandma- calling for her to stay true to national identity and yearning for Ana to come home. But what is now 'home' to Ana? A play of love, loss, culture, heritage and new beginnings...?

Playwright, Kristina Gavran, said: "I feel this piece had to be written now because there is much that divides people at the minute, and this piece seeks to do exactly the opposite: leaving and returning, making home away from home and making or breaking traditions is not narrowly connected only to immigration issues.

It is intrinsic to the world we all know, where people move for work, university and love. However, people are now listening with a lot of anticipation, so I feel this is time to tell these stories."

Of working with Kristina on this piece, Artistic Director of Notnow Collective and performer in Pepper and Honey, Tina Hofman, said: "It's very exciting to be doing the actual in-person performances again, as we're all aware how much the performing industries have suffered during lockdown. Not only that, but we've unfortunately witnessed a substantial number of European artists leaving UK, following Brexit, and the industry is still negotiating the added complications with international touring. All that while the country withdraws her welcome even to those who flee for their lives.

It's not an easy time to be doing theatre, but this is exactly why we believe we need to continue with resilience and passion, offering audiences experience which will profoundly move and stay with them for a long time to come. Pepper & Honey is exactly that - an invitation to feel of what we have in common, rather than what sets us apart."

Peter Knott, Area Director for Arts Council England, said: "Arts and culture can help us connect with each other and the places where we live, and I'm pleased that our funding from the National Lottery is supporting Notnow Collective to bring new work to new audiences. "Ana's journey from Croatia to the UK explores universal themes of family and belonging, through words, theatre and live baking, and I hope Pepper and Honey will help more people feel inspired by the human stories that connect us all."

Autumn Tour dates and venues:

Wednesday 3rd November- Newhampton Arts Centre, Wolverhampton

Thursday 4th November- West End Centre, Aldershot, Hampshire

Friday 5th November, Glassbox Theatre, Gillingham, Kent

Saturday 6th November, Forest Arts, New Milton, Hampshire

Pepper and Honey is supported by National Lottery funding from Arts Council England.

Written by- Kristina Gavran

Directed by- Tilly Branson

Designed by- Eleanor Field

Composer- Jovana Backovic

Lighting - James Stokes

Sound - Adam McCready

Movement Director- Kitty Randle

Performed by- Tina Hofman

Stage Management- Ali Bakewell

Produced by - Hannah Stone

Projections Designed by -David Hately