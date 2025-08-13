Northern Rascals Will Embark on Further UK Tour With SUNNY SIDE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After a successful spring tour of their emotional, thought-provoking production Sunny Side, Northern Rascals are set to reach more audiences across the UK as they embark on further dates this autumn heading to Barnsley, Salford, Bath and Bradford. The Yorkshire-based company, known for their bold interdisciplinary work, will blend dance, theatre and spoken word to convey the modern male experience.

Touring in partnership with Andy’s Man Club, a men’s suicide prevention charity, this deeply moving show is a call to action to get people talking about mental health in the UK. With young people’s mental health continuing to dominate headlines, this vital production sheds light on the often-unspoken realties faced by young people in the UK.

Co-Artistic Director Anna Holmes comments, Sunny Side is a response to our personal, and the collective experiences of local young people who have grown up in the Calder Valley and in similar areas across the North. Over a period of 4 years, we’ve worked with over 1420 young people to question what home means and how our fostering environment impacts the path that we can take and the future that seems available to us. What became apparent across our research is that our young people are anxious, trapped and overwhelmed by an ever-changing world where our future seems difficult to place. Sunny Side is a response to that. The show prompts conversation on vital topics, questioning why is there a mental health epidemic in young people? Why is suicide the biggest killer of people under the age of 35, particularly of young men? Why does that seem even more apparent in a small Yorkshire town that is celebrated for its liberal and progressive environment? How can we fix it? Sunny Side may not provide the answer, but it provokes conversation and provides a vital, urgent insight into the internal world of our young people.

The autumn tour will see Sunny Side reach even more communities across the UK, showcasing Northern Rascals’ commitment to starting essential conversations about mental health and male vulnerability in an accessible and honest way.

Sunny Side centres around K as he navigates the tumultuous adolescent journey whilst combatting his personal and social development after the world has been on pause. Set in Calder Valley, K is increasingly losing his sense of identity and lacks emotional support in the once familiar world around him. In this ever-changing and uncertain environment, K travels through the past, present and future to reconnect.

Four years in the making, this powerful show delves into the very real mental health epidemic in the UK. Sunny Side was developed using the real-life experiences of over 1,420 young people aged 14 – 30-years-old across the UK. This testimony has been collected by Northern Rascals to lead into an authentic and informative production where audiences can resonate with unspoken narratives in society and highlights the company’s commitment to showcasing raw honesty and creating socially impactful work. The show tackles sensitive issues surrounding mental health using multiple disciplines to form an accurate portrayal of the modern youth experience. Sunny Side opens conversations around these prevalent problems and encourages people to raise awareness and reach out for support.

Tour Dates

12th September

Barnsley Civic, Eldon Street, Barnsley S70 2JL

https://barnsleycivic.co.uk/event/sunny-side/

30th September

New Adelphi, University Road, Salford M5 4BR

https://www.newadelphitheatre.co.uk/whats-on/

2nd October

Bath Spa University, Newton Street Loe, Bath BA2 9BN

https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/bathspalive/sunny-side/2025-10-02/19:30/t-vvlmvmx

12th November

Kala Sangham/Bradford Arts Centre, Bank House, 41 Bank Street, Bradford BD1 1RD

https://bdartscentre.co.uk/whats-on/events/northern-rascals-sunnyside/