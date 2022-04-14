Nish Kumar Brings YOUR POWER, YOUR CONTROL to Hackney Empire

Double Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Nish Kumar has announced a brand new tour of the UK for 2022 with highly anticipated live show, Your Power, Your Control. Starting in Hull on 2nd February 2022, tickets are on sale now available from www.nishkumar.co.uk.

Internationally famed meme Nish has achieved huge success on the stand-up circuit with five rave reviewed solo stand-up shows at the Edinburgh Fringe, two of which have been nominated for the prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Show in both 2015 and 2016.

Nish Kumar said: "It has been a period of upheaval and uncertainty with COVID and the political situation. You will be amazed by my capacity to somehow take all these things personally."

Widely celebrated for his previous role as host of both The Mash Report (BBC Two), and Late Night Mash, Nish is a frequent voice and face across both television and radio. Regularly seen on shows such as Taskmaster (Dave), Live At The Apollo (BBC Two), QI (BBC), Have I Got News For You (BBC One), The John Bishop Show (BBC One), 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Channel 4), Russell Howard's Stand-Up Central, Drunk History and Frankie Boyle's New World Order (BBC Two). Nish also released a Netflix special as part of the Comedians of The World series, and he appeared alongside fellow comic Joel Dommett in 12-part travelogue Joel & Nish vs The World for Comedy Central. Nish created two series of his own topical show for BBC Radio 4, Spotlight Tonight, as well as previously hosting both The News Quiz (BBC Radio 4) and Newsjack (BBC Radio 4 Extra), which won the Rose d'Or for Radio Comedy when he hosted. In 2020, Nish created and starred in new short-form series Hello America for Quibi.

Tour Dates

24 January 2022 London, Soho Theatre

25 January 2022 London, Soho Theatre

2 February 2022 Hull - Bonus Arena

3 February 2022 Kings Lynn - Corn Exchange

4 February 2022 Nottingham - Playhouse

5 February 2022 Cambridge - Corn Exchange

6 February 2022 Margate - Theatre Royal

9 February 2022 York - Grand Opera House

10 February 2022 Leeds - City Varieties

11 February 2022 Salford - Lowry

12 February 2022 Durham - Gala

13 February 2022 Edinburgh Lyceum

17 February 2022 Royal Leamington - Spa Centre

18 February 2022 Blackburn - Kings Hall

19 February 2022 Telford - The Place

20 February 2022 Peterborough - Cresset

26 February 2022 Guildford - G Live

27 February 2022 Bexhill - De La Warr Pavilion

2 March 2022 Ipswich - Regent Theatre

3 March 2022 Lincoln - Engine Shed

4 March 2022 Leicester- De Montfort Hall

5 March 2022 Leeds - City Varieties

9 March 2022 Huddersfield - Town Hall

10 March 2022 Newark - Palace Theatre

11 March 2022 Coventry- Arts Centre

12 March 2022 Aylesbury - Waterside Theatre

13 March 2022 Folkestone - Leas Cliff Hall

17 March 2022 Aberdeen - Tivoli

31 March 2022 Shrewsbury - Theatre Severn

1 April 2022 Cheltenham - Town Hall

2 April 2022 Brighton - Dome

6 April 2022 Reading - Hexagon

7 April 2022 Sheffield Crucible

8 April 2022 Liverpool - M & S Bank Arena

9 April 2022 Colchester - Charter Hall

10 April 2022 Norwich - Theatre Royal

13 April 2022 Bangor - Pontio

14 April 2022 Lancaster - Dukes

15 April 2022 Birmingham - Town Hall

16 April 2022 Brecon - Theatr Brycheiniog

17 April 2022 Cardiff - St Davids Hall

20 April 2022 Dorking - Halls

21 April 2022 Gravesend - Woodland

22 April 2022 Hackney Empire

23 April 2022 Hackney Empire

24 April 2022 Tunbridge Wells

27 April 2022 Carmarthen - Lyric

28 April 2022 Mwldan - Cardigan Theatre

29 April 2022 Machynlleth - Comedy Festival

30 April 2022 Machynlleth - Comedy Festival

1 May 2022 Machynlleth - Comedy Festival

4 May 2022 Glasgow - Pavilion

5 May 2022 Newcastle - Tyne Journal Theatre

6 May 2022 St Albans - Alban Arena

8 May 2022 Bristol - Old Vic

9 May 2022 Exeter - Corn Exchange

11 May 2022 Belfast - Ulster Hall

12 May 2022 Dublin - Vicar Street

14 May 2022 Bath - Forum

16 May 2022 Buxton - Opera House

17 May 2022 Oxford - New Theatre

18 August 2022 Weymouth - Pavilion

19 August 2022 Torquay - Babbacombe

9 September 2022 Basingstoke - Anvil Arts