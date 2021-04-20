New Summer Tour Dates Announced For EDUCATING RITA

A new Summer 2021 tour of has been announced for Willy Russell's EDUCATING RITA, starring Stephen Tompkinson and Jessica Johnson as Frank and Rita and directed by Max Roberts. The tour will open at the MAST Mayflower Studios, Southampton on 20 July.

David Pugh said: "Rita is the most extraordinary character - she wanted to change and learn so much and that's everything we're all going through at the moment, to adapt to the world as it is now. What we know is that EDUCATING RITA gives you a great night out at the theatre and that's the best any of us can hope for."

EDUCATING RITA tells the story of married hairdresser Rita, who enrols on an Open University course to expand her horizons, and her encounters with university tutor Frank. Frank is a frustrated poet, brilliant academic and dedicated drinker, who is less than enthusiastic about teaching Rita. However, Frank soon finds that his passion for literature is reignited by Rita, whose technical ability for the subject is limited by her lack of education, but whose enthusiasm Frank finds refreshing. The two soon realise how much they have to learn from each other.

EDUCATING RITA was originally commissioned by the Royal Shakespeare Company and played at the Warehouse Theatre, London in 1980, starring Julie Walters and Mark Kingston. Julie Walters reprised her role in the BAFTA, Golden Globe and Academy Award-winning film opposite Michael Caine.

Learn more at educatingrita.co.uk.

Tour Dates:

20 - 24 July Southampton MAST Mayflower Studios 02380 711833

mayflowerstudios.org.uk on sale 22 April



26 - 31 July Northampton Royal & Derngate 01604 624811 www.royalandderngate.co.uk on sale

17 - 21 August Rose Theatre, Kingston 020 8174 0090

rosetheatre.org on sale soon

24 - 28 August Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

www.everymantheatre.org.uk on sale soon

31 Aug - 4 Sept York Theatre Royal 01904 623568

www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk on sale soon

7 - 11 September Horsham The Capitol 01403 750220

www.thecapitolhorsham.com on sale

13 - 18 September Newcastle Theatre Royal