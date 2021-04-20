New Summer Tour Dates Announced For EDUCATING RITA
The production stars Stephen Tompkinson and Jessica Johnson as Frank and Rita.
A new Summer 2021 tour of has been announced for Willy Russell's EDUCATING RITA, starring Stephen Tompkinson and Jessica Johnson as Frank and Rita and directed by Max Roberts. The tour will open at the MAST Mayflower Studios, Southampton on 20 July.
David Pugh said: "Rita is the most extraordinary character - she wanted to change and learn so much and that's everything we're all going through at the moment, to adapt to the world as it is now. What we know is that EDUCATING RITA gives you a great night out at the theatre and that's the best any of us can hope for."
EDUCATING RITA tells the story of married hairdresser Rita, who enrols on an Open University course to expand her horizons, and her encounters with university tutor Frank. Frank is a frustrated poet, brilliant academic and dedicated drinker, who is less than enthusiastic about teaching Rita. However, Frank soon finds that his passion for literature is reignited by Rita, whose technical ability for the subject is limited by her lack of education, but whose enthusiasm Frank finds refreshing. The two soon realise how much they have to learn from each other.
EDUCATING RITA was originally commissioned by the Royal Shakespeare Company and played at the Warehouse Theatre, London in 1980, starring Julie Walters and Mark Kingston. Julie Walters reprised her role in the BAFTA, Golden Globe and Academy Award-winning film opposite Michael Caine.
Learn more at educatingrita.co.uk.
Tour Dates:
20 - 24 July Southampton MAST Mayflower Studios 02380 711833
mayflowerstudios.org.uk on sale 22 April
26 - 31 July Northampton Royal & Derngate 01604 624811 www.royalandderngate.co.uk on sale
17 - 21 August Rose Theatre, Kingston 020 8174 0090
rosetheatre.org on sale soon
24 - 28 August Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham
www.everymantheatre.org.uk on sale soon
31 Aug - 4 Sept York Theatre Royal 01904 623568
www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk on sale soon
7 - 11 September Horsham The Capitol 01403 750220
www.thecapitolhorsham.com on sale
13 - 18 September Newcastle Theatre Royal
www.theatreroyal.co.uk on sale 27 May