New Production of ALICE IN WONDERLAND To Have UK Premiere At Marylebone Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Full cast and creative team have announced the UK premiere of a new production of Alice in Wonderland at Marylebone Theatre. This internationally celebrated production will bring Lewis Carroll’s much-loved classic to life with enchanting puppets, an original score and a kaleidoscope of colourful sets and costumes, promising to transport audiences down the rabbit hole and into the fantastical world of Wonderland.

The cast includes Charlotte Bradley (The Unfriend, Criterion Theatre; Cinderella, Gala Durham) as Alice, Eddie Ahrens (Jock Night, Seven Dials Playhouse; Jennie Lee, Mikron Theatre Company) as Cheshire Cat, Clare Brice (Wicked Part Two, Universal; Doctor Who, BBC1) as White Rabbit, Katriona Brown (The Vanishing Elephant, Cahoots Theatre; Around the World in 80 Days, York Theatre Royal) as Tweedle Dum, Honey Gabriel (Bossy, Zoo Co; Bard in the Yard, Will & Co), Sean Garratt (The Table, Blind Summit Theatre/Edinburgh Fringe First Award/World Tour; Tao Of Glass, Improbable Theatre) as Caterpillar/Dormouse, Skye Hallam (The Crown, Netflix; Heads or Tails, Offie Nomination, Brighton Fringe) as Tweedle Dee, Matthew Heywood (Little Shop of Horrors, UK Tour/Octagon Theatre Bolton; The Book Thief, DEM PRODUCTIONS) as Hare, and Daniel Page (USHERS: The Front of House Musical, The Other Palace, OFFIE Lead Performance Nomination; Billy Elliot, West End) as Queen of Hearts. The cast is completed by Sophie Wilkinson and Elliot Liburd as Swings.

The creative and Production Team includes Penny Farrow as Adapter, Nate Bertone as Director and Designer, Jack Weir as Lighting Designer, Ella Wahlström as Sound Designer, Chris Barlow as Puppet Designer, Nick Hockaday as Casting Director, Eva Sampson as Associate Director, Will Fricker as Associate Designer, Zoe Burt as Costume Supervisor and Paris Hoxton as Associate Casting Director. The show is co-produced by Deus Ex Machina (DEM) Productions, Ethan Walker, and Nate Bertone.

Since 2016, this critically acclaimed show has returned year after year to Australia’s major cities, playing to over 100,000 audience members to date.

Tumble down the rabbit hole into the fantastical world of Wonderland, where up is down, and nonsense reigns supreme. Join Alice on her unforgettable adventure as she shrinks and grows, meeting peculiar characters at every turn. Who will she encounter next? Will the mischievous Cheshire Cat guide her through the madness? Can the hurried White Rabbit help her uncover the secrets she’s searching for? And could the Queen of Hearts cause her to truly lose her head? Don’t be late for this very important date!

Comments

Best Book of a Musical - Live Standings Will Aronson, Hue Park - Maybe Happy Ending - 27% David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, Zoe Roberts - Operation Mincemeat - 22% Marco Pennette - Death Becomes Her - 15% Vote Now!