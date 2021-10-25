New Play INTO BATTLE Available On Demand For Remembrance Day

In remembrance of Armistice Day new play INTO BATTLE will be available to stream on demand from 01 November at https://www.stream.theatre/season/203. For any ticket purchased by14 November 2021 the production will donate 50 pence per ticket to the Royal British Legion.

Hugh Salmon's moving, affecting and humorous debut play is currently playing at Greenwich Theatre until 31 October and tells the true story of a bitter feud at Oxford University set against the backdrop of WW1.

It's 1910. Balliol College, Oxford. Dangerous rifts are appearing between the 'have' and the 'have-nots'. Of the fifty-three freshers who went up some four years earlier, eighteen had been to Eton forming an exclusive group, standing up to them the founders of the Balliol boys club who dedicated to their lives to improving the lives of the poor and hungry on the back streets of Oxford. In an increasingly personalised, bitter feud, will social influence and wealth prevail or, in the midst of war, will vicious personal differences be put aside in the face of a far greater adversity?

Starring The Bill's Iain Fletcher with Anna Bradley, Alexander Knox, Gabriel Freilich, Joe Gill, Molly Gaisford, Nikolas Salmon, and Sam Barrett INTO BATTLE unearths a true story that has been buried for over 100 years: Carefully researched, Hugh Salmon brings back to life the untold stories of some of the most promising pre-war minds, among them, the future war poets Julian Grenfell and Patrick Shaw Stewart and England rugby international Ronald Poulton.

Told with wit and humour, INTO BATTLE exposes the inequalities of life but despite their differences shows how people are brought together as their destinies are resolved on the battlefield.

Book your tickets today at www.greenwichtheatre.org.uk before 31 October or book to stream the show from 01 November on demand at https://www.stream.theatre/season/203.

for more information visit the website www.intobattleplay.co.uk .