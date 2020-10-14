New Musical, MAKE ME INFAMOUS, Launches In Radio Theatre Production

The two hour radio musical is available for pre-order as a digital download, due to be released early November.

A new musical comedy from writer Jude Taylor (Steep) launches this November in a full cast radio theatre production.

Make Me Infamous is the story of a girl who writes theme tunes for supervillains and what happens when a group of disgruntled aspiring villains team up to steal her work.

Sloane desperately wants to be a supervillain. But there's just one problem - she's simply far too kind. After she fails a GCSEvil course at her local community college, she discovers a talent for songwriting, and becomes a successful composer. This frustrates a group of students from her old GCSEvil course and their teacher, failed supervillain Dalton Doomsworth. Inspired to steal Sloane's glory, Doomsworth leads the group in a scheme to disguise themselves as a band and steal Sloane's work. But the scheme doesn't quite go to plan, especially when Agent 501 and The Averagers, the city's failing superheroes, attempt to get involved...

Writer Jude Taylor comments "Bringing Make Me Infamous to life this year has provided me with a much needed boost of silliness and warmth in what has been an otherwise immensely challenging year for all of us. I've been so grateful for the opportunity to work with this fabulous team, connecting with each other live from Our Studios, bedrooms, kitchens and stairwells up and down the country. This is intended to be a story with plenty of fun and plenty of heart, a quirky queer romcom with failing supervillains and bumbling superheroes, and I hope it brings listeners a little bit of joy this winter."

Produced remotely during lockdown, the innovative radio theatre production of the musical stars Adam George-Smith, Ashley Goh, Bruno Soares, Carl Daniels, Francesca Fenech, Jonathan Vickers, Joseph Martin, Kaidyn Hinds, Lauren Soley, Lucie Neale, Nicholas Chiappetta, Olivia Mann, Robin Simões da Silva, Sophie Rose Miller, Sven Maertens and Tabby Lamb. The musical is directed by Ben Anderson, with musical direction by George Strickland.

Producer Matt Powell for MPTheatricals comments "Make Me Infamous is such a fun and needed musical that will send your imagination soaring. Jude has written a high energy comedy set in a beautifully crafted world of eccentric characters, crafted and adapted beautifully by George and Ben into an epic audio drama."

The two hour radio musical is available for pre-order as a digital download, due to be released early November. The release will include behind the scenes features and a virtual comic book featuring an insight into the making of the project. Full information and pre-orders are available at www.mptheatricals.co.uk.

