New Musical ELODIE Will Make its London Debut

Discover the enchanting world of Élodie, a captivating new musical by composer and lyricist Daniel Curtis (The Pantomime Life of Joseph Grimaldi).

When the gifted composer Élodie inadvertently leaves her cherished notebook filled with haunting melodies and poignant lyrics at a train station, her artistic soul becomes intertwined with that of struggling performer Arian. Drawn to the profound emotions within the pages, Arian recognises a reflection of his own challenges and yearns to return what he believes is a vital piece of Élodie's identity.

His quest to reunite with her transforms into an odyssey of self-discovery, as he delves into Élodie's dreams and aspirations, revealing the power of music to connect hearts and heal wounds.

Élodie promises to resonate with anyone who has ever sought inspiration in the melodies of life. Don't miss your chance to witness this extraordinary journey-where every note tells a story and every lyric holds a dream.

Coming to London for two performances at the Brassiere Zedel on the 30th November 2025.

