National Youth Dance Company Alesandra Seutin Will Continue For A Second Year As Guest Artistic Director

National Youth Dance Company (NYDC), the country's flagship company for young dancers run by Sadler's Wells, appoints its next Guest Artistic Director. Current Guest Artistic Director Alesandra Seutin will continue in the role for 2021/22 leading the company's 10th cohort.

Alesandra Seutin led the 2020/21 cohort, who responded with great strength and innovation to the challenges posted by the coronavirus pandemic, embarking on virtual workshops and digital sessions to complete their residencies. Seutin and her team of artists from Vocab Dance worked together with the cohort to present Speak Volumes, which premiered at DanceEast in Ipswich on Tuesday 20 July before its London premiere at Sadler's Wells on Saturday 24 July. The work received much acclaim, and NYDC continued on a UK Tour to Amata, Falmouth on Sunday 22 August and Bold Tendencies, London on Saturday 28 August.

International performer, choreographer and teacher Alesandra Seutin grew up in Brussels and lives in London. She studied dance internationally and continued her training at the Ecole des Sables (Senegal) where she became a student of Germaine Acogny, training directly under Acogny. Seutin is an Artistic Director for Ecole des Sables. Working in a variety of fields, Seutin is also a movement director, dramaturge, teacher and performer, performing for several noted artists including Jonathan Burrows, Tanusree Shankar, Germaine Acogny and Rafael Bonachela. Seutin founded Vocab Dance in 2007 and has progressively built an international reputation for creating thought provoking and visually striking performances. Her creativity is inspired by social and political circumstances, and with movement, voice and music, she shares stories to encourage further conversation.

Seutin presented Boy Breaking Glass as part of Sadler's Wells' 20th anniversary commission, Reckonings, in October 2018 alongside works from Sadler's Wells New Wave Associate Julie Cunningham and Botis Seva. Seutin has also created work for Sadler's Wells' resident over-60s performance company, Company of Elders. Seutin's latest work Dear Winnie for JR.CE.SA.R supported by KVS & NNT will resume its tour in Belgium and will tour internationally in 2022.

Alesandra Seutin, NYDC Guest Artistic Director 2021/22, said: "The future is bright, and I look forward creating a new work with this new cohort. It is going to be an exciting year and my team and I are ready for the "weather"."



NYDC has begun its search for the next intake of young dancers to join the company and work with Alesandra Seutin, to begin creating the new commission in autumn 2021. NYDC's free workshops will take place online and in person across England during October 2021 to find the next cohort.

For more information on the free workshops please visit; www.nydc.org.uk/how-to-join-nydc-2

NYDC has, since its inception, established a reputation for producing high-quality, critically acclaimed productions by leading choreographers: Russell Maliphant (2019 - 2020) Botis Seva (2018 - 2017), Sharon Eyal (2017-18), Damien Jalet (2016-17), Michael Keegan-Dolan (2015-16), Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui (2014-15), Akram Khan (2013-14) and Jasmin Vardimon (2012-13).



Demonstrating their commitment to the next generation of young dancers, these internationally acclaimed artists highlight the power of young dancers to shape the future of dance. NYDC has a track record of putting young people on paths to successful dance careers, with over 80% of all former NYDC dancers now either in further dance studies, in vocational training or working professionally. Graduates from NYDC have since danced in Michael Keegan-Dolan's Teaċ Daa??sa, Hofesh Shechter Company, BalletBoyz, Matthew Bourne's New Adventures, Cullberg Ballet, Ultima Vez, Russell Maliphant Company, Rambert2 and the Jasmin Vardimon Company.

