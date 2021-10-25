Musical Sunday to Return With HAIRSPRAY At The Cinema Museum, Kennington

Musical Sunday returns for 2021. The season restarts post-pandemic hiatus with a screening of Hairspray on 7 November at the Cinema Museum in Kennington, London.

The 2007 big budget, colourful, hilarious movie musical version of the Marc Shaiman and lyricist Scott Wittman Tony and Oliver award winning stage show is based on the original 1988 John Waters movie of the same name. Set in 1962, Hairspray stars John Travolta, Queen Latifah and Nikki Blonsky.

Teenagers Tracy Turnblad and her friend Penny Pingleton are avid fans of the Corny Collins TV dance show. When the chance to dance on the show is publicized, Tracy jumps on the opportunity. Not only do her dancing skills attract Corny Collins, but also the attention of teen heartthrob Link Larkin. But not everyone is happy with Tracy's joining the show. The show's manager, Velma von Tussle, will do anything to oust Tracy, even if it has to include Tracy's friends Seaweed and Motormouth Maybelle.

All this on 7 November, with perhaps some tea & cake or something more naughty from the licensed cafe/bar at the historic Cinema Museum in Kennington where Charlie Chaplin went as a child.

The Cinema Museum will benefit from ticket sales, so as well as a great afternoon out it's a wonderful opportunity to support the ongoing work of the Cinema Museum to promote, maintain, improve and advance education of the public in the performing arts, and to help keep this Grade II listed building going.

So until the national Hairspray tour shimmies its way back down to London catch the 2007 film version of Hairspray on 7 November at the Cinema Museum in Kennington, London.

EVENT DETAILS

Musical Sunday presents Hairspray (2007)

Sunday 7 November 2021

At The Cinema Museum

Tickets £9

Doors open at 1pm

Film starts at 2pm

https://www.musicalsunday.org