Music for Youth Proms 2025 to Take Place at the Royal Albert Hall

Music for Youth will present the return of its flagship national event, the Music for Youth Proms 2025 at the Royal Albert Hall on 10 and 11 November. Over two unforgettable evenings, more than 3,000 young performers from every corner of the UK will take to the stage in a resounding testament to the vitality of youth music at one of Britain's most iconic venues.

From gospel choirs to jazz orchestras, string quartets to sitar ensembles, the Proms will spotlight the extraordinary diversity and talent of the next generation of musicians. Each night will see over 1,500 young artists take to the stage in an exhilarating blend of sound and style, with ensembles, bands and choirs creating the extraordinary atmosphere that has become the hallmark of this much-loved annual event.

A highlight of this year's Proms will be the world premiere of Causeway, a major commission by Scottish composer Aileen Sweeney with lyrics by poet Iona Lee. Drawing inspiration from the ancient legend of the Giant's Causeway, this new work explores music's power to connect people across cultures, generations and communities. Causeway brings together a massed children's choir, full orchestra and Irish dancers in a spectacular collaboration, commissioned in partnership with BBC Ten Pieces, ABRSM and the Royal Albert Hall.

Pupils and teachers from the London Boroughs of Waltham Forest, Tower Hamlets and Lewisham are part of the Causeway project, as part of Music For Youth's Accelerator Programme ‘Accelerando' - an initiative that addresses the critical shortage of music teachers in schools, widening access to high-quality music-making in areas where opportunities can be limited. Ten primary schools are receiving specialist training and support, helping teachers build the skills and confidence to nurture music in their classrooms and inspire the next generation of young performers.

Selected Highlights:

Monday 10 November: Farnham Taiko from Surrey (Tennon Ryu/Matusri – Mark Alcock/Farnham Taiko), Luton Youth Funk Band (The Blues Brothers Revue), Habs Indian Ensemble & Strings from Hertfordshire (Teentaal Concerto – Alok Verma & Matthew Herd), Birmingham Schools Symphony Orchestra (Mars – The Planet Suite, Gustav Holst), Scran from the Isle of Man (Manx Jig Set & Manx Reel – Manx traditional & David Kilgallon/Frank Joughin) and more.

Tuesday 11 November: North Tyneside Steel Band (Bills, Bills, Bills – Destiny's Child), Devon Youth Jazz Orchestra 1 (Giddy Up! – Rick Hirsch arr. Graham Hutton) and emerging artists Elly Xia, Paloma León, Susi Pagel and Clarion supported by the South Wales Orchestral Collective.

Music for Youth

Music for Youth (MFY) is a national youth music charity that provides life-changing performance opportunities for young people across the UK. Supported by Nile Rodgers, The Hoosiers, Jack Pepper, and more - MFY champions music education and celebrates young talent through nationwide events.

First staged in 1975 under the banner of The Schools Prom, the Music for Youth Proms have stood as a cornerstone of Britain's musical calendar for fifty years. Founded with the visionary aim of giving young musicians a national platform, the Proms have evolved from their early days as a celebration of school ensembles into a vast, inclusive festival celebrating the UK's musical landscape. Over the years, they have provided an early stage for some of the nation's most distinguished artists, including violinist Nigel Kennedy, percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie and oboist Nicholas Daniel, who all experienced the thrill of performance at the Schools Proms.