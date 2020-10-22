Miss Hope Springs Returns To Crazy Coqs

The first date sold out within an hour, and a second was added!

Composer, lyricist, pianist, singer and comic actor Ty Jeffries, brings his much loved musical comedy creation, Miss Hope Springs, back to the West End. The first date, on 11th Dec sold out within an hour of being released, so an extra date, a matinee at 2pm on Saturday 12th Dec, has been added.

Join her for the umpteenth reprise of her 1971 Granada TV special Christmas Agogo!, to this day considered an un-aired classic.

Hope says 'Vicious rumours of my retirement (spread by my husband Irving and his closenal hairdresser pal Carlos) were in fact true. But, after a rest cure in Baden Baden and a quick nip...I mean trip to Estonia, like Sinatra, Cher and Norma Desmond...I'm back!'

La Springs rummages under her Christmas tree to unpack a glittering array of all original self-penned festive songs and scandalous showbiz stories. She sprinkles a fine frosting of vintage Vegas glitz over everything as she takes you on a (socially distanced) trip down her somewhat potholed memory lane. You'll hear scintillating seasonal show tunes, Christmassy comedy numbers, sassy snow-peaked sambas and wistful wintry ballads.

Miss Hope Springs, as ever performs live at the piano, and is joined, for this special show, by her Starlight Lounge Rhythm Combo on bass and drums.

