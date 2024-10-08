Mercury Theatre Reveals Natasha Rickman as Next Artistic Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Mercury Theatre in Colchester has announced that Natasha Rickman will be the theatre’s next Artistic Director. Rickman will join the theatre from January 2025.

Rickman grew up in Colchester and was first involved in the Mercury’s youth activities from the age of eight. From 11 she was an active member of the young company. She went on to set up the theatre company A Seat by the Window to produce her own plays in the Mercury’s Studio Theatre and later starred in the Mercury Theatre’s production of Arnold Wesker’s Roots in the role of Beatie.

Rickman has directed world premieres of new work and adaptations by writers including Hollie McNish, Anne Odeke, Abigail Thorn, Naylah Ahmed, Maureen Duffy, Jonathan Holloway, Rachel Garnet and Leila Nashef. Rickman has made work all over the UK and abroad, for theatres including Storyhouse (in the main house and for Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre), English Theatre Frankfurt, Guildford Shakespeare Company, Southwark Playhouse, Creation Theatre, Iris Theatre, Edinburgh Festival, Jermyn Street Theatre and many others. Her site specific theatre productions have seen her direct work in a church, throughout the London Library, and on a Boeing 747 jet. She has also created many online live digital experiences, including a multiverse digital Romeo and Juliet, which gained mention when Creation Theatre won the inaugural award for innovation from the British Shakespeare Society.

Before becoming a director, Natasha trained for three years at RADA and spent a number of years working as an actor in regional theatre, the West End and elsewhere including in Germany and the UAE.

Natasha Rickman said of today’s announcement, "I am delighted to be joining the Mercury Theatre as Artistic Director. I look forward to building on the theatre's national reputation for ambitious and exciting work, proudly created from its Essex roots. Having grown up in Colchester I have experienced first hand how the ongoing work of the Creative Engagement department provides opportunities to flourish through its youth theatre. I have been lucky enough to work in almost every department of the building over the years, from dressing, follow spot and creative education through to the work onstage. This springboard launched my artistic career, and I am delighted to be returning home to welcome artists and audiences to the next chapter of this extraordinary building."

Steve Mannix, Executive Director of Mercury Theatre, said, “We are delighted to welcome Natasha as our new Artistic Director! She brings a wealth of directorial experience along with a genuine passion for new writing and a commitment to embracing local and regional talent—values that the Mercury proudly champions. It’s wonderful to have her return to her Essex roots and step into this role. We all look forward to working with her.”

