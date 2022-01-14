Matthew Bourne's NUTCRACKER Will Return to Milton Keynes Next Month

The scrumptious production of Matthew Bourne's Nutcracker! returns to Milton Keynes Theatre from 15 February to 19 February on its UK and Ireland tour.



The sweetest of all Matthew Bourne's treats returns for the first time in nine years; it's a Nutcracker! for all seasons. With family-sized helpings of Bourne's trademark wit, pathos and magical fantasy, Nutcracker! follows Clara's bittersweet journey from a darkly comic Christmas Eve at Dr. Dross' Orphanage, through a shimmering, ice-skating winter wonderland to the candy kingdom of Sweetieland, influenced by the lavish Hollywood musicals of the 1930s.



Tchaikovsky's glorious score and Anthony Ward's delectable sets and costumes combine with Bourne's dazzling choreography to create a fresh and charmingly irreverent interpretation of the classic. Expect a sprinkling of delicious new surprises in this reinvented production for 2022



Recipient of the 2019 Special Olivier Award, Sir Matthew Bourne and New Adventures have produced some of the most successful dance productions of the last two decades. A truly national dance-theatre touring company and one of Britain's leading exporters of dance internationally, their productions include Swan Lake, Cinderella, The Red Shoes, Edward Scissorhands and most recently Matthew Bourne's acclaimed re-imagining of Romeo and Juliet.

