Marvellous Machine Theatre Company to Present MORVEREN by Kate Webster at Two UK Venues This Spring

Ambitious banker Keren is determined to make her mark, but the siren's song is calling her, drawing her back to her roots. In this mythic hidden village, where women make the rules and no one has to shout to be heard, Keren has to decide: career or community?

Marvellous Machine Theatre Company presents Morveren by Kate Webster, directed by Lou Corben. Featuring new music and arrangements by Becki Jayne Reed, with the voices of London City Voices and Oxford Community Choir.

Tuesday 21 to Saturday 25 March 2023, Old Fire Station, Oxford

Tuesday 28 March to Saturday 1 April 2023, The Space Theatre, London E14

Following the success of ORLANDO in 2018/19, and their 2016/17 show The Tiger's Bride, Marvellous Machine Theatre Company visit the Space for the first time. Combining a digital community choir, dance, and movement, they bring to life Kate Webster's lyrical new play.

Drawing on Cornish mythology, Morveren is centred around a hidden coastal village where women make the rules and no one has to shout to be heard. Imagining an alternative way of living, Morveren is a celebration of community and a coming of age for three generations of women.

About Marvellous Machine Theatre Company

Marvellous Machine is a female-led theatre company made up of theatre maker Lou Corben and musician/composer Becki Reed. We're a small ensemble-driven company with limited resources, yet the stories we tell are ones of castles, beasts, and magical transformations. We bring stories to life using live music and foley, object theatre, puppetry, and physical theatre. Some say that limitation breeds invention and that seems to be the case with us.

