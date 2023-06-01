Markus Birdman Will Embark On National Tour

Britain's Got Talent's semi-finalist, Markus Birdman will embark on a UK tour with a brand-new show, Platinum.

Kicking off in Southend on Friday 1st September, he will then head to Guildford, Southampton, Maidenhead, Havant, Northampton, Brighton, Bath, Colchester, Crawley, High Wycombe, Leicester, Hemel Hempstead, Bradford, Chorley, Barnard Castle, Salford, Chelmsford, Corby, Maidstone, Bristol, Newport, Swindon, Darlington, Whitby, Liverpool before closing the tour in Northallerton on Saturday 11th November.

Tickets are on sale now and are available from https://www.markusbirdmantour.com.

Markus's quick quips and dark humour have delighted audiences for the last 20 years and recently impressed Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli on the latest series of Britain's Got Talent.

Markus' skill lies in taking a unique experience about a topic that might often be sniggered over, and making you laugh whilst also raising a little awareness. (Go him!).

Markus said today, “Britain's Got Talent was a great experience - thanks to all for their support - I'm excited to get out on the road on tour to bring joy to the masses and also to raise a little stroke awareness. Not for your pity, more for your awe & admiration (& cash!*)”

*other methods of payment accepted

June 5th 2021, he had a stroke. It was his second. He found himself in hospital, mid lockdown, with no visitors allowed. He has permanently lost half his eyesight. One night he went to the toilet and sat down on another naked blind man, already there. Markus was too blind to see him. The man was too blind to stop him! So it's not ALL doom!

He'd like to tell you about it. Not to create feelings of pity toward him, more a sense of awe & fawning admiration…

Markus Birdman has thundered back into comedy fresh from a recent Edinburgh Fringe run and he has been nominated for a 2023 Chortle Award. He has also recently written for Jayde Adams and supported Jason Manford at the Palladium.

From The Palladium to Pakistan, a highly experienced, versatile & award-winning comedian, Markus is one of stand-up's most well-travelled comedians, much in demand in the UK and all over the world, and one of the very first British Comics to have his own Netflix Special - Live in Amsterdam.

He has written and performed twelve Edinburgh Festival Solo shows, and toured Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Scandinavia and throughout Europe, The Middle East and Far East. He has appeared on numerous TV and radio shows both in the UK and abroad.

He often incorporates visual artwork & animations in his comedy performances. He has created numerous 24 hour murals as part of the comedian Mark Watson's 24 hr Comedy shows, raising thousands of pounds for Comic Relief.

Tour Dates

SEPTEMBER 2023

01/09/23 SOUTHEND, Dixon Studio

02/09/23 GUILDFORD, G Live Studio

03/09/23 SOUTHAMPTON, The Attic

07/09/23 MAIDENHEAD, Norden Farm Centre For The Arts

08/09/23 HAVANT, The Spring

09/09/23 NORTHAMPTON, Royal & Derngate

10/09/23 BRIGHTON, Komedia

14/09/23 BATH, Rondo Theatre

15/09/23 COLCHESTER, Colchester Arts Centre

16/09/23 CRAWLEY, Hawth Studio

17/09/23 HIGH WYCOMBE, Swan Oak Room

21/09/23 LEICESTER, The Big Difference

23/09/23 HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, The Old Town Hall

27/09/23 BRADFORD, Studio Theatre

28/09/23 CHORLEY, Chorley Theatre

29/09/23 BARNARD CASTLE, The Witham

30/09/23 SALFORD, The Lowry

OCTOBER 2023

04/10/23 CHELMSFORD, Chelmsford Theatre Studio

0/10/23 CORBY, The Core

07/10/23 MAIDSTONE, Hazlitt Theatre Studio

11/10/23 BRISTOL, Hen & Chicken

13/10/23 NEWPORT, Newport Theatre Studio

15/10/23 SWINDON, Arts Centre

26/10/23 DARLINGTON, The Forum

27/10/23 WHITBY, Coliseum Centre

28/10/23 LIVERPOOL, Hot Water Comedy Club

NOVEMBER

11/11/23 NORTHALLERTON, Forum