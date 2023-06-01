Markus Birdman Will Embark On National Tour

The tour kicks off this September!
POPULAR
Britain's Got Talent's semi-finalist, Markus Birdman will embark on a UK tour with a brand-new show, Platinum.
Kicking off in Southend on Friday 1st September, he will then head to Guildford, Southampton, Maidenhead, Havant, Northampton, Brighton, Bath, Colchester, Crawley, High Wycombe, Leicester, Hemel Hempstead, Bradford, Chorley, Barnard Castle, Salford, Chelmsford, Corby, Maidstone, Bristol, Newport, Swindon, Darlington, Whitby, Liverpool before closing the tour in Northallerton on Saturday 11th November.
Tickets are on sale now and are available from https://www.markusbirdmantour.com.
Markus's quick quips and dark humour have delighted audiences for the last 20 years and recently impressed Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli on the latest series of Britain's Got Talent.
Markus' skill lies in taking a unique experience about a topic that might often be sniggered over, and making you laugh whilst also raising a little awareness. (Go him!).
Markus said today, “Britain's Got Talent was a great experience - thanks to all for their support - I'm excited to get out on the road on tour to bring joy to the masses and also to raise a little stroke awareness. Not for your pity, more for your awe & admiration (& cash!*)”
*other methods of payment accepted
June 5th 2021, he had a stroke. It was his second. He found himself in hospital, mid lockdown, with no visitors allowed. He has permanently lost half his eyesight. One night he went to the toilet and sat down on another naked blind man, already there. Markus was too blind to see him. The man was too blind to stop him! So it's not ALL doom!
He'd like to tell you about it. Not to create feelings of pity toward him, more a sense of awe & fawning admiration…
Markus Birdman has thundered back into comedy fresh from a recent Edinburgh Fringe run and he has been nominated for a 2023 Chortle Award. He has also recently written for Jayde Adams and supported Jason Manford at the Palladium.
From The Palladium to Pakistan, a highly experienced, versatile & award-winning comedian, Markus is one of stand-up's most well-travelled comedians, much in demand in the UK and all over the world, and one of the very first British Comics to have his own Netflix Special - Live in Amsterdam.
He has written and performed twelve Edinburgh Festival Solo shows, and toured Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Scandinavia and throughout Europe, The Middle East and Far East. He has appeared on numerous TV and radio shows both in the UK and abroad.
He often incorporates visual artwork & animations in his comedy performances. He has created numerous 24 hour murals as part of the comedian Mark Watson's 24 hr Comedy shows, raising thousands of pounds for Comic Relief.
SEPTEMBER 2023
01/09/23 SOUTHEND, Dixon Studio
02/09/23 GUILDFORD, G Live Studio
03/09/23 SOUTHAMPTON, The Attic
07/09/23 MAIDENHEAD, Norden Farm Centre For The Arts
08/09/23 HAVANT, The Spring
09/09/23 NORTHAMPTON, Royal & Derngate
10/09/23 BRIGHTON, Komedia
14/09/23 BATH, Rondo Theatre
15/09/23 COLCHESTER, Colchester Arts Centre
16/09/23 CRAWLEY, Hawth Studio
17/09/23 HIGH WYCOMBE, Swan Oak Room
21/09/23 LEICESTER, The Big Difference
23/09/23 HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, The Old Town Hall
27/09/23 BRADFORD, Studio Theatre
28/09/23 CHORLEY, Chorley Theatre
29/09/23 BARNARD CASTLE, The Witham
30/09/23 SALFORD, The Lowry
OCTOBER 2023
04/10/23 CHELMSFORD, Chelmsford Theatre Studio
0/10/23 CORBY, The Core
07/10/23 MAIDSTONE, Hazlitt Theatre Studio
11/10/23 BRISTOL, Hen & Chicken
13/10/23 NEWPORT, Newport Theatre Studio
15/10/23 SWINDON, Arts Centre
26/10/23 DARLINGTON, The Forum
27/10/23 WHITBY, Coliseum Centre
28/10/23 LIVERPOOL, Hot Water Comedy Club
NOVEMBER
11/11/23 NORTHALLERTON, Forum
Videos
|Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
ODEON, Liverpool Switch Island (6/28-6/28)
|Bark Bark
The North Wall Arts Centre (6/08-6/10)
|Hot Brown Honey
Belgrade Theatre (6/14-6/17)
|'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Walmer Castle and Gardens (8/05-8/05)
|Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
Curzon Oxford (6/28-6/28)
|'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
West Horsley Place (8/13-8/13)
|Branwen: Dadeni
Aberystwyth Arts Centre (11/15-11/17)
|Heartbreak House
Hampton Hill Theatre (5/31-6/03)
|Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
ODEON Kingston (6/28-6/28)
|Branwen: Dadeni
Pontio Arts Centre (11/22-11/25)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You