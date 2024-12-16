Mark Gatiss' A CHRISTMAS CAROL - A GHOST STORY Will Return to the Alexandra Palace in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Producers Eleanor Lloyd and Eilene Davidson have announced that Mark Gatiss’ massively popular adaptation of A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story will return to Alexandra Palace for a third Christmas Season in 2025. Performances will begin on 22 November and the run will end on 4 January with a press night on 26 November 2025 at 7pm.

Frozen in time with beautifully preserved original features, the wonderfully atmospheric Alexandra Palace Theatre provides the perfect setting for audiences to enjoy one of the most famous and beloved Christmas stories ever told. Filled with Dickensian, spine-tingling special effects, prepare to be frightened and delighted in equal measure as you enter the supernatural Victorian world of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.

Mark Gatiss said: “Thrilled that my Carol is returning once more to its spiritual home at the top of the hill! I hope a whole new audience takes the show to their hearts and finds a little light in these dark days.”

Directed by Adam Penford (The Clothes They Stood Up In, The Madness of George III) the story stays true to the spirit of the original novel. The acclaimed production first premiered at Nottingham Playhouse in 2021, transferred to London’s Alexandra Palace Theatre, and was then released in a filmed version in UK cinemas in 2022 and shown on BBC4 over the Christmas period. The production returned to both Nottingham Playhouse and Alexandra Palace in 2023.

