Mark Bruce Company Announces RETURN TO HEAVEN 2020 Tour
When it comes to multi-award winning dance theatre companies, MARK BRUCE COMPANY is in a class of its own. Winner of the Sky South Bank Arts Award for 'Dracula' and a number of Critics' Circle awards and nominations for various productions, MARK BRUCE COMPANY consistently presents work of infinite mystery and drama to increasing audiences in the UK and abroad.
The company's new production, 'RETURN TO HEAVEN', kicks off its 2020 UK tour at the Merlin Theatre in Frome (where the company has its own studios) on January 30th.
Drawing on the mythology of Ancient Egypt, two intrepid explorers - played by Dane Hurst and Eleanor Duval - set off on a journey towards a mythical land where the demons and gods they disturb unleash something within themselves...
The journey descends into a nightmare when the explorers find themselves being hounded by a freakish compound of scientists and supernatural forces who will stop at nothing in order to coerce the explorers to play their part in the resurrection of an ancient deity.
'RETURN TO HEAVEN' 2020 tour dates:
January 30th, 31st, Feb 1st
Frome Merlin Theatre
www.merlintheatre.co.uk
February 5th-8th
Bristol Tobacco Factory
www.tobaccofactory.com
February 12th
Poole Lighthouse
www.lighthousepoole.co.uk
February 28th - March 14th
London Wilton's Music Hall
www.wiltons.org.uk
March 17th 18th
Winchester Theatre Royal
www.theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk
March 27th 28th
Ipswich Jerwood/DanceEast
www.danceeast.co.uk
April 21st 22nd
Portsmouth New Theatre Royal
www.newtheatreroyal.com
April 28th 29th
Aberystwyth Arts Centre
www.aberystwythartscentre.co.uk/
'RETURN TO HEAVEN' creative team:
Writer/Choreographer/Director Mark Bruce
Costume Design Dorothee Brodrück
Lighting Design Guy Hoare
Set Design Phil Eddolls
'RETURN TO HEAVEN' - DANCERS: Jordi Calpe-Serrats, Eleanor Duval, Carina Howard, Dane Hurst, Sharol Mackenzie, Christopher Thomas
Music: Krzysztof Penderecki, Mark Lanegan, Harry Belafonte and more.
The company's visionary Artistic Director, Mark Bruce, is inspired by mystery and imagination, by the dark nooks and crannies of human behaviour, by myths and legends, by music of many eras and by physical expression. Bruce employs a unique choreographic language, distinctive imagery and eclectic musical scores for every production which are further lauded for their filmic quality.
'RETURN TO HEAVEN' will be created at BlackBird/RedRose Studios in Frome, Somerset, the Mark Bruce Company's multi-functioning studio, office and production facility.