Mark Bruce Company Announces RETURN TO HEAVEN 2020 Tour

When it comes to multi-award winning dance theatre companies, MARK BRUCE COMPANY is in a class of its own. Winner of the Sky South Bank Arts Award for 'Dracula' and a number of Critics' Circle awards and nominations for various productions, MARK BRUCE COMPANY consistently presents work of infinite mystery and drama to increasing audiences in the UK and abroad.

The company's new production, 'RETURN TO HEAVEN', kicks off its 2020 UK tour at the Merlin Theatre in Frome (where the company has its own studios) on January 30th.

Drawing on the mythology of Ancient Egypt, two intrepid explorers - played by Dane Hurst and Eleanor Duval - set off on a journey towards a mythical land where the demons and gods they disturb unleash something within themselves...

The journey descends into a nightmare when the explorers find themselves being hounded by a freakish compound of scientists and supernatural forces who will stop at nothing in order to coerce the explorers to play their part in the resurrection of an ancient deity.

'RETURN TO HEAVEN' 2020 tour dates:

January 30th, 31st, Feb 1st

Frome Merlin Theatre

www.merlintheatre.co.uk

February 5th-8th

Bristol Tobacco Factory

www.tobaccofactory.com

February 12th

Poole Lighthouse

www.lighthousepoole.co.uk

February 28th - March 14th

London Wilton's Music Hall

www.wiltons.org.uk

March 17th 18th

Winchester Theatre Royal

www.theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk

March 27th 28th

Ipswich Jerwood/DanceEast

www.danceeast.co.uk

April 21st 22nd

Portsmouth New Theatre Royal

www.newtheatreroyal.com

April 28th 29th

Aberystwyth Arts Centre

www.aberystwythartscentre.co.uk/

'RETURN TO HEAVEN' creative team:

Writer/Choreographer/Director Mark Bruce

Costume Design Dorothee Brodrück

Lighting Design Guy Hoare

Set Design Phil Eddolls

'RETURN TO HEAVEN' - DANCERS: Jordi Calpe-Serrats, Eleanor Duval, Carina Howard, Dane Hurst, Sharol Mackenzie, Christopher Thomas

Music: Krzysztof Penderecki, Mark Lanegan, Harry Belafonte and more.

The company's visionary Artistic Director, Mark Bruce, is inspired by mystery and imagination, by the dark nooks and crannies of human behaviour, by myths and legends, by music of many eras and by physical expression. Bruce employs a unique choreographic language, distinctive imagery and eclectic musical scores for every production which are further lauded for their filmic quality.

'RETURN TO HEAVEN' will be created at BlackBird/RedRose Studios in Frome, Somerset, the Mark Bruce Company's multi-functioning studio, office and production facility.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You