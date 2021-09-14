Marillion Announces THE LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL UK Tour

Marillion is bringing their The Light At The End Of The Tunnel tour to the stages of Britain with a 10-date tour in November culminating in 2 nights at the London Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith.

Steve Hogarth says: "No, it isn't a train coming the other way, it is in fact, The Light at the End of the Tunnel. We spent our time IN the tunnel writing our twentieth studio album.

We will tour in the UK in November and debut one or two new tracks, along with what we feel is the best of our (let's face it) huge catalogue.

Our fans are legendary creatures of faith and enthusiasm - some say obsession - so we can't wait for that feeling of reunification as we return from the wilderness, to the stage. The light is gonna feel good."

Sunday 14th Nov Hull City Hall

Monday 15th Nov Edinburgh Usher Hall

Wednesday 17th Nov Cardiff St David's Hall

Thursday 18th Nov Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Saturday 20th Nov Cambridge Corn Exchange

Sunday 21st Nov Birmingham Symphony Hall

Tuesday 23rd Nov Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Wednesday 24th Nov Bath Forum

Friday 26th Nov London** Eventim Apollo Hammersmith (seated)

Saturday 27th Nov London** Eventim Apollo Hammersmith (standing)

**Please note the Apollo Hammersmith shows will be - one night seated and one night standing.

Tickets are available from: www.myticket.co.uk/artists/marillion

MARILLION are: Steve Hogarth - lead vocals, lyrics, keyboards, percussion, Steve Rothery - electric guitars, acoustic guitars, Pete Trewavas - Bass, Guitar, Backing Vocals, , Mark Kelly - keyboards, and Ian Mosley - drums, percussion.

MARILLION are: Steve Hogarth - lead vocals, lyrics, keyboards, percussion, Steve Rothery - electric guitars, acoustic guitars, Pete Trewavas - Bass, Guitar, Backing Vocals, , Mark Kelly - keyboards, and Ian Mosley - drums, percussion.