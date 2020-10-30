Manchester's Alty Fringe Announce Extra Weeks Programme

Crissy Rock, Doctor & The Medics and West End Musical shows are added to the line up.

Live Theatre returns to Manchester next month with a new two week, Covid-secure live arts event staged at the Altrincham Garrick Playhouse. It is confirmed that the festival is able to go ahead in the regions Tier 3 restrictions.

Alty Fringe will showcase the amazing talent from the region and beyond, with everything from drama, musical theatre, children's shows, comedy, and live music. The festival was originally being staged from Monday 23rd to Sunday 29th November, however an extra week has been added and the event now ends on Sunday 6 December, the organisers can now reveal the remainder of the programme which is now on sale.

Following the recent announcement of the week one line-up which includes disco legends Odyssey, Andrew Lancel in Swan Song, Fascinating Aida's Dillie Keane, Something About Simon, Hi Sienna, The Very Best Of Tommy Cooper and Hurrah For The Pirate King.

The week two programme has just been announced and includes Crissy Rock in dark comedy monologues Deathly Confessions, hit makers Doctor & The Medics, a Shakespeare comedy Hamlet-ish, Abba and Beatles tributes and top West End stars in musical show Music Of The Night.

Event Organiser Max Eden has been working with the Altrincham Garrick Playhouse to bring live theatre and the arts back safely to the community, by staging the 'Fringe Style' series of events. putting in place several Covid safety measures which include - reduced socially distanced capacity in the redesigned auditorium, one-way systems, hand sanitizer stations, along with other safety measures in the foyers and other areas.

The aim of the series is to show theatre can return safely and offer a platform for artists to perform in front of a live audience once again.

Organiser Max Eden explains "I am absolutely delighted to reveal our extra week and full programme for the inaugural Alty Fringe, we have something for all tastes and a high calibre of performers across the two weeks. I know there is a lot of confusion to what you can and cannot do in these troubled times, but I want to confirm to everyone that the festival can and will continue within the Tier 3 restrictions.

"I have created a new platform for the arts and live entertainment which can be enjoyed safely, and I have worked with the Garrick Theatre to ensure the visit is Covid-Secure. I would like to re-assure everyone attending that will be a safe experience. That does mean we have limited seats on sale, so tickets are sure to go fast. Theatre is coming back, and I'm excited that not only do we have one week, but now two weeks of incredible performances!"

Deathly Confessions - Break A Leg Productions bring you a series of chilling dark comedy monologues starring Crissy Rock, Samantha Alton, Thomas Galashan and James Templeton. Four unique and powerfully presented, thought provoking stories to make you laugh, cry, and send a shiver down your spine... Sometimes the only person you can share your secret with is the dead. Written by Emma Culshaw and David Paul.

Hamlet-ish - Mad Comedy Re-telling - Take one of Shakespeare's greatest tragedies, add two Loons and a Skull named Keith, mix in a lot of costume changes plus a song or two and VIOLA! You have HAMLET(ish). Murder...Betrayal...Ghosts...Puppets...Pirates... Dance Routines...A Lot Of Hats... Who said Shakespeare had to be boring?

Doctor & The Medics - The Rev Dr Clive Thomas Jackson, singer of Doctor and the Medics (famous for their hit; Spirit in the Sky), combines all the elements of his career in one hilarious rollercoaster of a two man show. Stand-up comic, compere, actor and yes singer! All these disciplines are bought together in a multimedia presentation of his often bizarre, certainly idiosyncratic and at times, ridiculously funny career.

Abba Revival - Award winning ABBA Tribute Band 'Revival' have recently been voted as the UK's Official No.1 ABBA tribute act by the Agent's Association of Great Britain. Revival's renowned ABBA stage show has proved a hit time and time again in the UK and the world over, wowing audiences from Europe to the Middle East and just recently the band has been invited to perform a 5 day tour in ABBA's homeland of Sweden. The show includes faithful choreography, spectacular and authentic costumes, stunning production and, most importantly, excellent musicianship. ABBA Revival takes their audience on a musical journey back to those heady pop-tastic disco days when ABBA ruled the dance floor!

Bowdon '68 (With The Pretend Beatles) - Bowdon Cricket, Hockey & Squash Club have teamed up with Alty Fringe to stage an intimate Covid-secure fundraising concert which celebrates the history of their annual firework spectacular with a new theatre show; 'Bowdon '68' - 60s themed concert which features one of the UK's Top Tribute bands; THE PRETEND BEATLES headline this Covid-secure event, bringing their live theatre show complete with lavish costumes, authentic instruments and special effects to the iconic theatre venue. The Pretend Beatles have performed their fun-filled show around the world with a setlist which includes all the hits performed live including Hard Days Night, Let it Be, All you need is Love and many more!

Journey to Santa - Live on Stage - Kids of Cheshire presents Journey to Santa Live on Stage. The family friendly live stage experience takes children on a festive adventure with Santa's elves transporting you to the North Pole to meet the man himself, Santa Claus.

Christmas Proms with String Infusion - The most original, international all female electric-acoustic ensemble; string infusion present a special Christmas proms concert, jam-packed with festive feel good fun, this socially distanced intimate contemporary Proms Concert features all your favourite Christmas No.1s performed live including hits from Mariah Carey, The Pogues and Shakin Stevens. String Infusion will be performing alongside special guest vocalists and surprise acts to deliver a Christmas Proms concert full of festive feel-good Fun!

Matinee Musical Classics - An afternoon of hit songs from the Golden Age of Movies and Musicals, a perfect program of favourite all-time classic hits. Operatic and Classical Tenor Roy Locke's (Phantom of the Opera, Australian Opera) breath-taking voice will take you on an emotional, sentimental, and uplifting journey through some of the greatest works of Western music, and is joined by Special Guest West-End Soprano Olivia Brereton (Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables) who lends her effortless charm and stunning vocals to this feel-good afternoon of Classic music. From iconic operatic masterpieces such as Nessun Dorma, songs and duets from Golden-Age musicals such as Oklahoma!, The King and I, and My Fair Lady, to the timeless classics of the great Nat King Cole, and Dean Martin's That's Amore, this show provides Music and entertainment for all ages.

Music Of The Night - Direct from its 5-star reviews at Liverpool Theatre Festival and the Epstein Theatre, Bill Elms and Absolute Opera, presents a very special evening of the finest musical theatre, featuring International acclaimed artist Roy Locke (Phantom of the Opera, Australian Opera) as well as special guest direct from the West End, Manchester's own Olivia Brereton (Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables). Music Of The Night is a spectacular evening of songs and duets from the most popular and best loved West End and Broadway musicals, including Les Misérables, West Side Story, The Lion King and of course The Phantom Of The Opera.

For full information and to book visit www.altyfringe.co.uk.

