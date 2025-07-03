Mabel Sets ‘Right On Time’ UK and European Headline Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a performance at the first-ever SXSW London last month, BRIT award-winning artist Mabel has announced the ‘Right On Time’ UK and European headline tour, alongside the release of brand-new single ‘Love Me Gentle’, lifted from her highly anticipated self-titled mixtape ‘Mabel’, out July 25th via Polydor Records.

Kicking off in Bristol on November 3rd, this tour will see Mabel perform seven dates across the UK and Europe, including shows in London, Paris, Stockholm and more. The ‘Right On Time’ tour marks Mabel’s first headline tour since 2020 and will be the first chance to experience tracks off her brand-new self-titled mixtape, out July 25th.

The artist pre-sale begins on Wednesday 9th July @ 10AM, with general onsale taking place Friday 11th July @ 10AM. Ticket buyers can sign up for pre-sale access here, and tickets can be purchased here.

Alongside the tour announcement, Mabel has also shared a brand-new track ‘Love Me Gentle’, produced by Arthur Bean, who produced previous single ‘Benz’. The track is the third to be lifted from Mabel’s upcoming self-titled mixtape, following ‘Benz’ ft. Clavish and ‘January 19’. Recorded over the past few months, largely at her home studio, the 9-track mixtape features a number of close collaborators, including a verse from Clavish and production by Oscar Scheller (PinkPantheress, Shygirl), Arthur Bean (Central Cee) and more.

Mabel’s self-titled mixtape marks her first project since 2022’s studio album ‘About Last Night…’ and follows a string of critically acclaimed singles over the last year including, ‘All Over You’ ft. King Promise, ‘Vitamins’, ‘Stupid Dumb’ ft. Ty Dolla Sign and ‘Chat’.

EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

MON 3 NOV - THEKLA, BRISTOL

WED 5 NOV - CLUB ACADEMY, MANCHESTER

FRI 7 NOV - VILLAGE UNDERGROUND, LONDON

FRI 21 NOV - NALEN KLUBB, STOCKHOLM

MON 24 NOV - FRANNZ CLUB, BERLIN

TUE 25 NOV - PARADISO TOLHUISTUIN, AMSTERDAM

THU 27 NOV - NOUVEAU CASINO, PARIS

ABOUT MABEL

Mabel, born Mabel Alabama-Pearl McVey, has amassed twelve top 20 singles with hits like ‘Don’t Call Me Up’, ‘My Lover’ and ‘Fine Line’, two UK top 3 albums and won Best Female Solo at the BRITs. Mabel released her platinum-selling debut album ‘High Expectations’ in 2019 – the biggest-selling debut by a British woman that year. Released in 2022, Mabel’s sophomore album ‘About Last Night’ became her highest charting release to date, debuting at number two on the Official Charts. Mabel has now surpassed over 4.5 billion streams, and 8 million singles sold worldwide.

Photo Credit: Simone Beyene