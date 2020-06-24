MTPRIDE Launches With Evening Of Queered Musical Theatre

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

MTPRIDE begins tonight with an evening of reimagined Musical Theatre in queered.

MTPRIDE is an intersectional online musical theatre festiva celebrating Pride past, present and future through performances from Musical Theatre stars who are also members of the LGBTQ+ community. The series of events is produced in collaboration by MPTheatricals, Queerly Productions, ALPMusicals, Musical Theatre Network & Mercury Musicals Developments.

Tonights premiere event, queered, reframes existing shows and reimagines classic MT moments in completely new contexts to explore queer histories, lost stories & personal experiences. In volume one, stories of love and lust, community and identity are brought to life through new arrangements and performances of musical theatre's vast repertoire.

Featuring a cast of LGBTQ+ talent, queered's debut digital performance blends live performances and spectacular recordings to create an evening that celebrates and interrogates what queer representation in Musical Theatre can be.

queered is directed by Matt Powell with musical direction by Flynn Sturgeon, Sam Young & Zach Flis. The event is edited by Matt Powell and includes technical production from Adam Lenson and Christian Czornyj. MTPRIDE is curated by Lucy Dickson, Meg McGrady and Matt Powell.

The cast includes: Adam Raymont, Aitch Wylie, Alan Lewis, Ashley Gibbins, Charlotte Yorke, Conor Gormally, Eleanor Faye, Elliott Wooster, Emily Qualmann, Evie Rose Lane, Faye Wheeler, Freddie Love, Harrison Knights, Jo Eaton-Kent, Joash Musundi Jordan McMahon, Kaidyn Niall Hinds, Lucy Dickson, Matthew Jacobs Morgan, Richard Aaron, Roly Botha, Roshani Abbey, Waylon Jacobs

The performance streams at 20:00 BST at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YB-DRkm0w0c. All events a part of MTPRIDE will be available on a Pay What You Can basis as MTPRIDE believes it is vital that queer focused works are easily accessible, particularly for younger LGBTQ+ viewers. All proceeds will be split between UK Black Pride, Gendered Intelligence, and a support fund for the artists involved.

More information on each performance, how to watch and support MTPRIDE can be found at www.mtpride.co.uk.

