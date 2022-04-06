MOG THE FORGETFUL CAT Comes to Royal & Derngate Northampton

Today it has been announced that Royal & Derngate's Resident Ensemble Company the acclaimed Wardrobe Ensemble will adapt Judith Kerr's beloved and iconic stories in a first-ever stage adaptation of Mog The Forgetful Cat. The adaptation is a collaboration between co-producers Royal & Derngate Northampton, The Old Vic and The Wardrobe Ensemble.

Royal & Derngate Artistic Director James Dacre said "These magical stories, from one of the country's greatest writers for younger audiences, have delighted generations of children. We're thrilled to be welcoming back The Wardrobe Ensemble and to be partnering with The Old Vic for the first time to reimagine them for the stage."

'Bother that cat!'

Mog always seems to be in trouble. She forgets that she has a cat flap and she forgets that she has already eaten her supper. But sometimes, Mog's forgetfulness comes in very handy...

Join Mog, and her people the Thomas family, on a journey through one year in the life of a really remarkable cat, as she catches a burglar, gatecrashes a cat show, goes to the vee-eee-tee and eats lots and lots of eggs.

Helena Middleton of The Wardrobe Ensemble said 'I absolutely loved the Mog books growing up. We used to have a book fair at my school and I would literally race there to make sure I was the first to get my hands on a copy. I am so delighted to be part of the team which will bring Mog to the stage and honour Judith Kerr's gorgeous stories and illustrations.'

The Wardrobe Ensemble (whose The Stage Award-winning Education, Education, Education transferred from Royal & Derngate to the West End) adapt Judith Kerr's beloved and iconic stories for the stage, in a lively and enchanting production directed by Jesse Jones and Helena Middleton (Pippi Longstocking, Royal & Derngate), with songs, live music and a menagerie of creatures little and large. These timeless tales of family and friendship are brought to life to allow a new generation of children to fall in love with Mog.

Suitable for ages 3+.

The Made in Northampton season is sponsored locally by Michael Jones Jeweller.

Based on the bestselling Mog picture book series by Judith Kerr, published by HarperCollins Children's Books.